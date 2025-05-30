Crusaders Fastpitch

Crusaders Fastpitch

NLS Helms 14U Dues 2025/2026

HELMS 14U Down Payment
$500

If you did not make your down payment previously you can pay here.

Down payment for NLS Helms 14U.

HELMS 14U September 2025 Payment
$228.58

September payment for NLS Helms 14U. Payment 1 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

HELMS 14U October 2025 Payment
$228.57

October payment for NLS Helms 14U. Payment 2 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

HELMS 14U November 2025 Payment
$228.57

November payment for NLS Helms 14U. Payment 3 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

HELMS 14U December 2025 Payment
$228.57

December payment for NLS Helms 14U. Payment 4 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

HELMS 14U January 2026 Payment
$228.57

January payment for NLS Helms 14U. Payment 5 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

HELMS 14U February 2026 Payment
$228.57

February payment for NLS Helms 14U. Payment 6 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

HELMS 14U March 2026 Payment
$228.57

Final payment for NLS Helms 14U. Payment 7 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

