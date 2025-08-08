Crusaders Fastpitch

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Crusaders Fastpitch

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NLS James 10U Dues 2025/2026

JAMES 10U Down Payment
$500

If you did not make your down payment previously you can pay here.

Down payment for NLS JAMES 10U .

1
JAMES 10U September 2025 Payment
$125

September payment for NLS JAMES 10U. Payment 1 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

1
JAMES 10U October 2025 Payment
$125

October payment for NLS JAMES 10U. Payment 2 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

1
JAMES 10U November 2025 Payment
$125

November payment for NLS JAMES 10U. Payment 3 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

1
JAMES 10U December 2025 Payment
$125

December payment for NLS JAMES 10U. Payment 4 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

1
JAMES 10U January 2026 Payment
$125

January payment for NLS JAMES 10U. Payment 5 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

1
JAMES 10U February 2026 Payment
$125

February payment for NLS JAMES 10U. Payment 6 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

1
JAMES 10U March 2026 Payment
$125

Final payment for NLS JAMES 10U. Payment 7 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.

1
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