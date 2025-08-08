NLS Johnson 10U Dues 2025/2026

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Down payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U.
September payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U. Payment 1 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
October payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U. Payment 2 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
November payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U. Payment 3 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
December payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U. Payment 4 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
January payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U. Payment 5 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
February payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U. Payment 6 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
Final payment for NLS JOHNSON 10U. Payment 7 of 7 to Crusaders Fastpitch.
$
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