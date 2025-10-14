NM EXPO Sponsorship

Prominent branding on all Expo Marketing Material

Up to 10 minute speaking opportunity

200 word welcome message in Tribal Homeownership Resource guide

Full Page Ad in Tribal Homeownership Resource guide

Priority booth placement at entry of event

12’x6’ (2-5’x2’ tables) booth with 3 box lunches

Recognition in all event materials.

1 – 50 min class (optional)

Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts

Co Branding with Logo on Event Bags

Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)

Logo on all THOCSW event screens