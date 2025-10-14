eventClosed

NM EXPO Sponsorship

3315 Louisiana Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

Prominent branding on all Expo Marketing Material

Up to 10 minute speaking opportunity

200 word welcome message in Tribal Homeownership Resource guide

Full Page Ad in Tribal Homeownership Resource guide

Priority booth placement at entry of event

12’x6’ (2-5’x2’ tables) booth with 3 box lunches

Recognition in all event materials.

1 – 50 min class (optional)

Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts

Co Branding with Logo on Event Bags

Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)

Logo on all THOCSW event screens

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

Logo on all Expo Marketing Material

½ page Ad in THRG

Priority booth placement at event

12’x6’ (2-5’x2’ tables)  booth with 2 box lunches

Recognition in all event materials.

1 – 50 min class (optional)

Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts

Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)

Logo on all THOCSW event screens

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

 Logo in Expo Booklet as Silver sponsor

¼  page Ad in THRG

Priority booth placement at event

7’x6’ (5’x2’ table) booth with 2 box lunches

Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts

Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

Logo in Expo THRG as Bronze sponsor

Priority booth placement at event

7’x6’ (5’x2’ table) booth with 2 box lunches

Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts

Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)

Community Sponsor
$1,000

Logo in Expo THRG as Bronze sponsor

Priority booth placement at event

7’x6’ (5’x2’ table) booth with 2 box lunches

Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing