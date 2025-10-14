NM EXPO Sponsorship

$
Prominent branding on all Expo Marketing Material
Up to 10 minute speaking opportunity
200 word welcome message in Tribal Homeownership Resource guide
Full Page Ad in Tribal Homeownership Resource guide
Priority booth placement at entry of event
12’x6’ (2-5’x2’ tables) booth with 3 box lunches
Recognition in all event materials.
1 – 50 min class (optional)
Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts
Co Branding with Logo on Event Bags
Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)
Logo on all THOCSW event screens
Logo on all Expo Marketing Material
½ page Ad in THRG
Priority booth placement at event
12’x6’ (2-5’x2’ tables) booth with 2 box lunches
Recognition in all event materials.
1 – 50 min class (optional)
Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts
Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)
Logo on all THOCSW event screens
Logo in Expo Booklet as Silver sponsor
¼ page Ad in THRG
Priority booth placement at event
7’x6’ (5’x2’ table) booth with 2 box lunches
Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts
Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)
Logo in Expo THRG as Bronze sponsor
Priority booth placement at event
7’x6’ (5’x2’ table) booth with 2 box lunches
Placement of Marketing Material in all Event Bags/handouts
Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)
Logo in Expo THRG as Bronze sponsor
Priority booth placement at event
7’x6’ (5’x2’ table) booth with 2 box lunches
Announced Sponsor Giveaway – Sponsor choice (optional)
