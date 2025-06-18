NM Lemon Challenge 2025

100 Rivercrest Dr

Phoenixville, PA 19460, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$30,000
Northwestern Mutual Eastern Pennsylvania is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for the 5th NM Lemon Challenge.
Diamond Sponsor
$26,000
Four foursomes for brunch, golf outing and cocktail reception/auction • Hole sponsorship on 1 hole – signage, table, chairs, interaction with all golfers & signage prominently displayed on 2 tee boxes • 10 additional guests at cocktail reception/auction • Two teams (4 players) in Cornhole Tournament including Lunch/cocktail reception/auction • promotional materials for social media usage • Verbal company recognition throughout the event including shotgun start • Official sponsor of Beat The Pro • Recognition: event program, mobile auction & company logo featured on event website/promotions • Opportunity to speak at the cocktail reception/auction • concierge cart included • 16 NM Lemon challenge golf polos included
Cornhole Sponsor
$12,500
Two foursomes for brunch, golf outing, & cocktail reception/auction • Signage prominently displayed at Golf Brunch, Cornhole Tournament, and Cocktail Reception/Auction • 8 additional guests at cocktail reception/auction • Three teams (6 players) in Cornhole Tournament • promotional materials for social media usage • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website • Verbal company recognition during cornhole event announcements/welcome and cocktail reception/auction • 8 NM Lemon challenge golf polos included
Gold Sponsor
$3,675
One foursome for golf brunch, golf outing and cocktail reception/auction • Signage prominently displayed on 2 tee boxes • 4 additional guests at cocktail reception/auction • promotional materials for social media usage • One team (2 players) in Cornhole Tournament including cornhole Lunch/cocktail reception/auction • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website
Gold Sponsor Polo Shirt Add-On
$325
Available for Gold sponsors only • 4 NM Lemon challenge golf polos available at additional $325
Cocktail Sponsor
$3,500
Signage prominently displayed at golf brunch, cocktail reception & tee box • hole sponsor at beat the pro • 4 guests at golf brunch, cocktail reception/auction • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website/promotions • promotional materials for social media usage
Golf Foursome
$2,000
Includes golf brunch and cocktail Reception/Auction
Brunch Sponsor
$1,000
Signage prominently displayed at Golf Brunch, Cornhole Lunch, Cocktail Reception & on 1 Tee Box • 4 guests at cocktail reception/auction • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website/promotions • promotional materials for social media usage
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000
Signage prominently displayed at, golf brunch, cornhole tournament & on 1 tee box • 4 guests at cocktail reception/auction • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website/promotions • promotional materials for social media usage
Media Sponsor
$1,000
Signage prominently displayed at golf brunch, cocktail reception & on 1 tee box • foursome photo opportunities • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website/promotions • Sponsors all photography and videography during event • promotional materials for social media usage
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Signage prominently displayed at golf brunch, cocktail reception/Auction, & on golf carts • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website/promotions • promotional materials for social media usage
Beverage Sponsor
$750
Signage Prominently displayed at Golf Brunch and at one beverage station on the golf course • Recognition: event program, company logo featured on event website/promotions • promotional materials for social media usage
Longest Drive Sponsor
$500
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500
Transaction Fees Sponsor
$500
Putting Contest Sponsor
$500
Cornhole Team
$450
Includes cornhole lunch and cocktail Reception/Auction
Spectator Pass
$125
• 12 P.M. Entry • Includes all day food & drink • Wristband will be provided and required to indulge
