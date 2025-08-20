NMAEA Vendors & Sponsors- Digital Sponsorships

MASTERPIECE
$1,200

Your Company Logo featured on:


--Exclusive Website Homepage, Linked Logo (12 months/, $300 Value)

--Monthly Digital Newsletter, Linked Logo (12 issues/ monthly, $200 Value)

--Website Fall Conference Page, Linked Logo (4 months, $200 Value)

--Full Page Color Ad, Conference Program, IFC Placement, ($550 value)

--(2) Free Exhibitor Tables, ($200 Value)

--Logo Displayed during Fall Conference Progressional Awards

--Partner Name Announced During Fall Conf. General Sessions (4x)


for ONE YEAR!

GOLD
$600

Your Company Logo featured on:


--Monthly Digital Newsletter, Linked Logo (12 issues/ monthly, $200 Value)


--Website Fall Conference Page, Linked Logo, (4 months, $200 Value)


--1/2 page Ad, Conference Program, ($250 Value)


--(1) Exhibitor Table, ($100 Value)


for ONE YEAR!

SILVER
$400

Your Company Logo featured on:


--Monthly Digital Newsletter Linked Logo (12 issues/ monthly, $200 Value)


--Website Fall Conference Page, Linked Logo (4 months, $200 Value)


--1/4 Page Ad, Conference Program ($150 Value)




BRONZE
$200

Your Company Logo featured on our Monthly Digital Newsletter for ONE YEAR (12issues/monthly)!



