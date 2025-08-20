NMAEA Vendors & Sponsors- Digital Sponsorships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Your Company Logo featured on:
--Exclusive Website Homepage, Linked Logo (12 months/, $300 Value)
--Monthly Digital Newsletter, Linked Logo (12 issues/ monthly, $200 Value)
--Website Fall Conference Page, Linked Logo (4 months, $200 Value)
--Full Page Color Ad, Conference Program, IFC Placement, ($550 value)
--(2) Free Exhibitor Tables, ($200 Value)
--Logo Displayed during Fall Conference Progressional Awards
--Partner Name Announced During Fall Conf. General Sessions (4x)
for ONE YEAR!
Your Company Logo featured on:
--Monthly Digital Newsletter, Linked Logo (12 issues/ monthly, $200 Value)
--Website Fall Conference Page, Linked Logo, (4 months, $200 Value)
--1/2 page Ad, Conference Program, ($250 Value)
--(1) Exhibitor Table, ($100 Value)
for ONE YEAR!
Your Company Logo featured on:
--Monthly Digital Newsletter Linked Logo (12 issues/ monthly, $200 Value)
--Website Fall Conference Page, Linked Logo (4 months, $200 Value)
--1/4 Page Ad, Conference Program ($150 Value)
Your Company Logo featured on our Monthly Digital Newsletter for ONE YEAR (12issues/monthly)!
