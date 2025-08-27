NMAR Charitable Foundation's Online Auction

Minimum bid increment - $60

Put your business in the spotlight all year long! This exclusive package includes an Affiliate Sponsorship at all 2026 NMAR events (excluding CE classes), starting at the base sponsorship level with opportunities to upgrade throughout the year. Events include the Realtor Celebration, Golf Tournament, Pickleball, Cornhole, Bingo, and more.

Showcase your brand, connect with members, and enjoy recognition at every gathering. This is a unique chance to build visibility and relationships in the REALTOR® community all year long!



What’s Included (Value $1,200+):

Base-level Affiliate Sponsorship at all 2026 NMAR events (excluding CE classes)

Option to increase sponsorship levels throughout the year

Business name and logo featured in event materials

Special “Affiliate Spotlight” mentions throughout the year

Donated by NMAR



