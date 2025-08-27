NMAR Charitable Foundation's Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $60
Put your business in the spotlight all year long! This exclusive package includes an Affiliate Sponsorship at all 2026 NMAR events (excluding CE classes), starting at the base sponsorship level with opportunities to upgrade throughout the year. Events include the Realtor Celebration, Golf Tournament, Pickleball, Cornhole, Bingo, and more.
Showcase your brand, connect with members, and enjoy recognition at every gathering. This is a unique chance to build visibility and relationships in the REALTOR® community all year long!
What’s Included (Value $1,200+):
Donated by NMAR
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $20
Jumpstart your wellness journey with this $300 gift certificate from Peak Fitness! Enjoy 10 class passes to energize your body and mind, plus 2 wellness visits designed to support your health goals. Whether you’re looking to build strength, increase flexibility, or just feel your best, Peak Fitness has you covered. Bid now and take a step toward a healthier, stronger you!
What’s Included (Value $300):
Donated by Peak Fitness
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $20
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate pampering experience! This fabulous basket includes a $100 Mastercard gift card, a 60-minute massage with Mallory at Mountain Air Massage, a Starbucks gift card, and a 1-hour Fascial Stretch Therapy session at Experience Movement (new clients only, valued at $110). Plus, a few extra goodies to make your day even brighter!
What’s Included (Value $350):
Donated by Sheila Siegel, Synergy Financial Group
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $20
Bring the beauty of Montana’s night sky into your home with this stunning 16x24 metal print by local artist Stephen Walter. Featuring the northern lights in all their vibrant color and movement, this piece captures the wonder of one of nature’s most breathtaking displays. The sleek metal finish enhances the depth and brilliance of the image, making it a striking centerpiece for any room.
What’s Included (Value $200):
Donated by Nancy Nicholson,
Berkshire Hathaway
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $40
BBQ, drinks, and boating sounds like a great day on a lake! Just imagine yourself soaking up the sun rays, laughter, and jokes with four of your good friends or frenemies whichever you choose. Either way, it will be a fantastic time with Shayne and Matt Hall.
What’s included: (Value of $750)
Donated by Matt and Shayne Hall, Flathead Premier
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $60
Lakes just hit differently when you are on a pontoon. The best part is you don't have to back it into the water or untie all the cables and ropes. Select your choice of lake either Flathead Lake, Whitefish Lake, or Hungry Horse Reservoir. Because when you pontoon on a 22-foot Godfrey Good, you make them waves and catch those rays with four to six people for a three to four-hour tour. Your captain will be with Jeff Raper, National Parks Realty. Beverages are provided but you will need to bring your food/snacks.
What's Included: (Value of $600)
Donated by Jeff Raper, National Parks Realty
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $40
Afternoon at Wild Horse Island w/Picnic lunch: Enjoy a day on this beautiful island, where you can hike, swim, or do both! Discover the island's breathtaking landscapes and wildlife. Savor a delicious picnic lunch complete with a variety of beverages, all prepared and packed for your convenience. All you need to bring is your towel and sunscreen, and we'll take care of the rest! Bid now for a chance to experience the natural beauty and tranquility of Wild Horse Island with your favorite people! Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories.
What's Included: (Value of $300)
Donated by Robin Wallace, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $60
Enjoy two nights in a remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo in the heart of Polson. With hardwood floors, a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and a spacious deck overlooking Flathead Lake and the mountains, it’s the perfect spot to relax or explore. Walk across the road for lake access or take in the views right from your deck. Unwind in the evenings with two bottles of Waters Edge Wines, complete with glasses, a wine opener, and coasters. Bid now for your chance to wine down and soak up the beauty of Polson!
What’s Included (Value $500):
Donated by Robin Wallace, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties & Doryce Hawkins, REAL
Starting bid
Minimum bid increment - $20
Get ready for the perfect day at the lake with this Beachcomber bag packed full of summer essentials! Inside you’ll find a towel, float, water bottle, and sunscreen—everything you need for fun in the sun. After your adventure, head to Flathead Lake Brewing Co. with a $50 gift card to enjoy great food and drinks. Bid now for the ultimate lake day combo of relaxation, refreshment, and local flavor!
What’s Included (Value $150):
Donated by Matt and Shayne Hall, Flathead Premier
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!