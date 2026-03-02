Northern Mariposa County History Center

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Northern Mariposa County History Center

About the memberships

NMCHC Memberships 2026

STUDENT
$15

Valid until July 7, 2027

Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop, $5 off workshops, and 1 vote.

INDIVIDUAL
$25

Valid until July 7, 2027

Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 1 vote.

FAMILY
$35

Valid until July 7, 2027

Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 2 votes (includes non-voting children).

BUSINESS
$50

Valid until July 7, 2027

Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 1 vote.

PATRON
$75

Valid until July 7, 2027

Benefits include: Newsletter, 15% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 1 vote.

LIFETIME
$500

No expiration

Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 2 votes.

FAMILY SPECIAL
$90

Valid until July 7, 2027

3 Family memberships for $90. Benefits per family include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 2 votes (includes non-voting children).

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