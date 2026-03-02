NMCHC Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop, $5 off workshops, and 1 vote.
Valid until July 7, 2027
Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 1 vote.
Valid until July 7, 2027
Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 2 votes (includes non-voting children).
Valid until July 7, 2027
Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 1 vote.
Valid until July 7, 2027
Benefits include: Newsletter, 15% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 1 vote.
No expiration
Benefits include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 2 votes.
Valid until July 7, 2027
3 Family memberships for $90. Benefits per family include: Newsletter, 10% discount on gift shop,$5 off workshops, and 2 votes (includes non-voting children).
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