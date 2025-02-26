Ballet Taos Inc

NEW MEXICO DANCE COLLABORATIVE 2025

145 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte

Taos, NM 87571, USA

Beginner Level – New Mexico Dance Collaborative
$50
Approximate Ages 7 – 11yrs *Two Master Classes & admission to FIREBIRD
Intermediate Level - New Mexico Dance Collaborative
$75
Intermediate Level Ages 11+ yrs. *Two Master Classes & one admission to FIREBIRD and ZIKR
Advanced Level - New Mexico Dance Collaborative
$100
Advanced Level Ages 12+ yrs. *Two Master Classes & one admission to FIREBIRD and ZIKR
Beginner Level – New Mexico Dance Collaborative
$20
Dancers attending an individual masterclass ONLY
Intermediate/Advanced Level - New Mexico Dance Collabrative
$40
Dancers attending an individual masterclass ONLY
Professional Level - New Mexico Dance Collaborative
Free
Professional Dancers from New Mexico may attend all masterclasses FREE of charge. Advanced registration is required by March 24. Please call Megan Yackovich, NMDC Coordinator, at 575.779.9128 for more information or questions.

