NMED Employee Association Raffle

Includes:
Hanging basket
Seed Starter Pots (20)
Plant Makers (20)
Watering Can
Gloves
Hand Rake and Hand Trowel
Sunscreen
Kneeling Pad
Hat
Variety of Seeds (17 packets)
Plant Vitamin Packet
Live Spider Plant
Includes:
Hanging basket
Seed Starter Pots (20)
Plant Makers (20)
Watering Can
Gloves
Hand Rake and Hand Trowel
Sunscreen
Kneeling Pad
Hat
Variety of Seeds (17 packets)
Plant Vitamin Packet
Live Spider Plant
Movie Night Basket
$5
Includes:
2 XL popcorn bows
silicone microwave popcorn bowl
6 packs of microwave popcorn (butter & kettle)
20 oz coke and sprite
4 boxes of candy
a throw blanket
Includes:
2 XL popcorn bows
silicone microwave popcorn bowl
6 packs of microwave popcorn (butter & kettle)
20 oz coke and sprite
4 boxes of candy
a throw blanket
Relaxation Bag
$5
Includes:
Chamomile tea
Peppermint tea
Organic coconut water
Aromatherapy resting cream
Aromatherapy calming mist
Warm or cold gel eye mask
LED light box
Scalp massager
Battery-powered mini massager
Sugar scrub
Bubble bath
Vanilla bath bombs
Lavender bath salt
Muscle-relief mineral bath salt
Includes:
Chamomile tea
Peppermint tea
Organic coconut water
Aromatherapy resting cream
Aromatherapy calming mist
Warm or cold gel eye mask
LED light box
Scalp massager
Battery-powered mini massager
Sugar scrub
Bubble bath
Vanilla bath bombs
Lavender bath salt
Muscle-relief mineral bath salt
Take a Break Basket
$5
Includes::
a coffee mug
a puzzle book
a towel
4 different coffee drinks
donuts
cookies
Werther candies
Includes::
a coffee mug
a puzzle book
a towel
4 different coffee drinks
donuts
cookies
Werther candies
Drink Pack- Mermaid Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
Drink Pack- Black Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
Drink Pack- Red Chain Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
Drink Pack - Red Swirl Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
Starbucks cup filled with goodies:
Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar)
Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free)
Hot chocolate mix
Matcha green tea packets
Ginger juice drink mix
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