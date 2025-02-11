NMED Employee Association
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NMED Employee Association

About this event

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NMED Employee Association Raffle

Gardeners Basket item
Gardeners Basket
$5
Includes: Hanging basket Seed Starter Pots (20) Plant Makers (20) Watering Can Gloves Hand Rake and Hand Trowel Sunscreen Kneeling Pad Hat Variety of Seeds (17 packets) Plant Vitamin Packet Live Spider Plant
Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$5
Includes: 2 XL popcorn bows silicone microwave popcorn bowl 6 packs of microwave popcorn (butter & kettle) 20 oz coke and sprite 4 boxes of candy a throw blanket
Relaxation Bag item
Relaxation Bag
$5
Includes: Chamomile tea Peppermint tea Organic coconut water Aromatherapy resting cream Aromatherapy calming mist Warm or cold gel eye mask LED light box Scalp massager Battery-powered mini massager Sugar scrub Bubble bath Vanilla bath bombs Lavender bath salt Muscle-relief mineral bath salt
Take a Break Basket item
Take a Break Basket item
Take a Break Basket
$5
Includes:: a coffee mug a puzzle book a towel 4 different coffee drinks donuts cookies Werther candies
Drink Pack- Mermaid Cup item
Drink Pack- Mermaid Cup item
Drink Pack- Mermaid Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies: Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar) Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free) Hot chocolate mix Matcha green tea packets Ginger juice drink mix
Drink Pack- Black Cup item
Drink Pack- Black Cup item
Drink Pack- Black Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies: Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar) Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free) Hot chocolate mix Matcha green tea packets Ginger juice drink mix
Drink Pack- Red Chain Cup item
Drink Pack- Red Chain Cup item
Drink Pack- Red Chain Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies: Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar) Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free) Hot chocolate mix Matcha green tea packets Ginger juice drink mix
Drink Pack - Red Swirl Cup item
Drink Pack - Red Swirl Cup item
Drink Pack - Red Swirl Cup
$5
Starbucks cup filled with goodies: Instant coffee packs (with cream & sugar) Peppermint tea bags (caffeine free) Hot chocolate mix Matcha green tea packets Ginger juice drink mix

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