NMGRA ZIA Regional Additional Sponsorships

$10,000





One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.





Your logo will be included on all Zia Regional Rodeo advertising materials, including the Zia Regional Rodeo website, Social Media, all NMGRA Posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.





Display of a large banner in the rodeo arena and

entertainment area (Banner provided by sponsor).









Full-page color advertisement in the Rodeo Program.





Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during all rodeo events throughout the weekend.





Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.





Twelve VIP passes for the Rodeo weekend.

*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.











