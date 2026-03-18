New Mexico Gay Rodeo Assoc

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New Mexico Gay Rodeo Assoc

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NMGRA ZIA Regional Additional Sponsorships

Rodeo Stock Sponsor item
Rodeo Stock Sponsor
$10,000

$10,000


One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.


Your logo will be included on all Zia Regional Rodeo advertising materials, including the Zia Regional Rodeo website, Social Media, all NMGRA Posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.


Display of a large banner in the rodeo arena and

entertainment area (Banner provided by sponsor).



Full-page color advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during all rodeo events throughout the weekend.


Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Twelve VIP passes for the Rodeo weekend.

*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.




Prize Contribution item
Prize Contribution
$7,000

$7,000


One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.


Your logo will be included on all Zia Regional Rodeo advertising materials, including the Zia Regional Rodeo website, Social Media, all NMGRA Posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.


Display of a large banner in the rodeo arena and

entertainment area (Banner provided by sponsor).



Full-page color advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during all rodeo events throughout the weekend.


Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Twelve VIP passes for the Rodeo weekend.

*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.


Arena Grounds Sponsor item
Arena Grounds Sponsor
$5,000

$5,000


One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.


Your logo will be included on all Zia Regional Rodeo advertising materials, including the Zia Regional Rodeo website, Social Media, all NMGRA Posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.


Display of a large banner in the rodeo arena and

entertainment area (Banner provided by sponsor).



Full-page color advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during all rodeo events throughout the weekend.


Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Twelve VIP passes for the Rodeo weekend.

*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.


Medical Team (Event Standby Team) item
Medical Team (Event Standby Team)
$3,000

One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.


Inclusion of your logo on ALL Zia Regional Rodeo promotional materials, encompassing the ZRR website, Facebook page, posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.


Includes display of a large banner in the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Half-page advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during events throughout the weekend.


Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Provision of eight VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

NOTE: Rodeo passes may not be deductible. Please check with your accountant.



Contestant Hospitality Sponsor item
Contestant Hospitality Sponsor
$1,000

$1000.00 Contribution


Displaying a banner in the service area

(Banner provided by Sponsor)

Quarter-page black and white advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's events.


Inclusion of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Provision of four VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

NOTE: Rodeo passes may not be deductible. Please check with your accountant.


Security Staff Sponsorship item
Security Staff Sponsorship
$1,000

$1000.00 Contribution


Displaying a banner in the area

(Banner provided by Sponsor)


Quarter-page black and white advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's events.


Inclusion of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Provision of four VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

NOTE: Rodeo passes may not be deductible. Please check with your accountant.


Dance Floor Sponsor item
Dance Floor Sponsor
$1,000

$1000.00 Contribution


Displaying a banner in the area

(Banner provided by Sponsor)


Quarter-page black and white advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's events.


Inclusion of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Provision of four VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

NOTE: Rodeo passes may not be deductible. Please check with your accountant.


Contestant tent sponsor item
Contestant tent sponsor
$500

$500.00 Contribution


Sponsoring the tent for contestant refreshment adn meals.


Banner displayed on the Tent.


Recognition of your sponsorship is announced by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's rodeo events.


Business card-sized advertisement featured in the Rodeo Program.


Provision of two VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

Program Advertising Back Cover item
Program Advertising Back Cover
$150

All advertisements will primarily be printed in color. Ads must be finalized and print-ready by

July 24, 2026, and payment must be completed by the same date to ensure sufficient lead

time for program completion. Please include accurate contact information for any inquiries.


Ads should be emailed to [email protected] in JPEG or PNG format. (NO PDF Formats)

Program Advertising Inside Covers front or back item
Program Advertising Inside Covers front or back
$150

All advertisements will primarily be printed in color. Ads must be finalized and print-ready by

July 24, 2026, and payment must be completed by the same date to ensure sufficient lead

time for program completion. Please include accurate contact information for any inquiries.


Ads should be emailed to [email protected] in JPEG or PNG format. (NO PDF Formats)

Program Advertising Inside Full page item
Program Advertising Inside Full page
$100

All advertisements will primarily be printed in color. Ads must be finalized and print-ready by

July 24, 2026, and payment must be completed by the same date to ensure sufficient lead

time for program completion. Please include accurate contact information for any inquiries.


Ads should be emailed to [email protected] in JPEG or PNG format. (NO PDF Formats)

Program Advertising Half Page item
Program Advertising Half Page
$75

All advertisements will primarily be printed in color. Ads must be finalized and print-ready by

July 24, 2026, and payment must be completed by the same date to ensure sufficient lead

time for program completion. Please include accurate contact information for any inquiries.


Ads should be emailed to [email protected] in JPEG or PNG format. (NO PDF Formats)

Program Advertising Quarter page item
Program Advertising Quarter page
$50

All advertisements will primarily be printed in color. Ads must be finalized and print-ready by

July 24, 2026, and payment must be completed by the same date to ensure sufficient lead

time for program completion. Please include accurate contact information for any inquiries.


Ads should be emailed to [email protected] in JPEG or PNG format. (NO PDF Formats)

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