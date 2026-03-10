NMGRA ZIA Regional Rodeo Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
$5,000 or More Contribution
One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.
Your logo will be included on all Zia Regional Rodeo advertising materials, including the Zia Regional Rodeo website, Social Media, all NMGRA Posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.
Display of a large banner in the rodeo arena and
entertainment area (Banner provided by sponsor).
Sponsorship of an event buckle of your choice.
Full-page color advertisement in the Rodeo Program.
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during all rodeo events throughout the weekend.
Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.
Twelve VIP passes for the Rodeo weekend.
*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.
Contributions exceeding $5,000 may qualify for additional benefits based on the donation amount.
$3000- $4999
One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.
Inclusion of your logo on ALL Zia Regional Rodeo
promotional materials, encompassing the ZRR website, Facebook page, posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.
Display a large banner in the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Half-page advertisement in the Rodeo Program.
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during events throughout the weekend.
Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.
Provision of eight VIP Rodeo weekend passes.
*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.
$1000.00 Contribution
Displaying a sizable banner in the rodeo arena (Banner provided by Sponsor)
Quarter-page black and white advertisement in the Rodeo Program.
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's events.
Inclusion of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.
Provision of four VIP Rodeo weekend passes.
Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation. Check with your accountant
$500.00 Contribution
The Chute Gates are used throughout the entire rodeo. There are 6 Chutes, plus the roping chute.
The sponsor of each chute gate is announced during each event, and the gate is used.
Advertisement displayed on the chute gate banner in the rodeo arena.
Recognition of your sponsorship is announced by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's rodeo events.
Business card-sized advertisement featured in the Rodeo Program.
Provision of two VIP Rodeo weekend passes.
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
All Around: Men’s or Women’s
Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
$150.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s
Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s
Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s (2 buckles)
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s
Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s
Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s (2 buckles)
Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
or Women’s
Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)
Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Event Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Rodeo Director Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
Asst Rodeo Director Buckle Sponsor
$300.00 Contribution
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
President's Buckle
$300.00 Contribution
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
President's Volunteer Buckle
$300.00 Contribution
Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).
Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.
Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.
Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!