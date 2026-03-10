New Mexico Gay Rodeo Assoc

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New Mexico Gay Rodeo Assoc

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NMGRA ZIA Regional Rodeo Sponsorships

Platinum Zia Partnership item
Platinum Zia Partnership
Pay what you can

$5,000 or More Contribution


One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.


Your logo will be included on all Zia Regional Rodeo advertising materials, including the Zia Regional Rodeo website, Social Media, all NMGRA Posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.


Display of a large banner in the rodeo arena and

entertainment area (Banner provided by sponsor).


Sponsorship of an event buckle of your choice.


Full-page color advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during all rodeo events throughout the weekend.


Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Twelve VIP passes for the Rodeo weekend.

*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.


Contributions exceeding $5,000 may qualify for additional benefits based on the donation amount.


Gold Zia Sponsorship item
Gold Zia Sponsorship
Pay what you can

$3000- $4999


One-year corporate membership with NMGRA.


Inclusion of your logo on ALL Zia Regional Rodeo

promotional materials, encompassing the ZRR website, Facebook page, posters, programs, bar cards, and flyers.


Display a large banner in the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Half-page advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer during events throughout the weekend.


Distribution of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Provision of eight VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

*Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation- please check with your accountant.

Silver Zia Sponsorship item
Silver Zia Sponsorship
Pay what you can

$1000.00 Contribution


Displaying a sizable banner in the rodeo arena (Banner provided by Sponsor)


Quarter-page black and white advertisement in the Rodeo Program.


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's events.


Inclusion of flyers, coupons, and product samples in all contestant hospitality gift bags.


Provision of four VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

Note: Rodeo passes may not qualify as a charitable donation. Check with your accountant

Chute Gate Sponsor item
Chute Gate Sponsor
$500

$500.00 Contribution



The Chute Gates are used throughout the entire rodeo. There are 6 Chutes, plus the roping chute.


The sponsor of each chute gate is announced during each event, and the gate is used.


Advertisement displayed on the chute gate banner in the rodeo arena.


Recognition of your sponsorship is announced by the rodeo announcer throughout the weekend's rodeo events.


Business card-sized advertisement featured in the Rodeo Program.


Provision of two VIP Rodeo weekend passes.

All Around: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
All Around: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.


All Around: Men’s or Women’s

Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s

Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

All Around: Womens's Event Ribbon Sponsor item
All Around: Womens's Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s

Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Barrel Racing: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Barrel Racing: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s

Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Barrel Racing: Women's Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Barrel Racing: Women's Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s

Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s

Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Break Away Calf Roping: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Break Away Calf Roping: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Bull Riding: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Bull Riding: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Bull Riding: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Bull Riding: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.




Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.




Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Calf Roping on Foot: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Calf Roping on Foot: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.




Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Chute Dogging: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Chute Dogging: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Chute Dogging: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Chute Dogging: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Flag Racing: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Flag Racing: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.


Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Flag Racing: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Flag Racing: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.


Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Goat Dressing: Header Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Goat Dressing: Header Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Goat Dressing: Heeler Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Goat Dressing: Heeler Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.



Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Pole Bending: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Pole Bending: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.




Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Pole Bending: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Pole Bending: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.




Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Steer Decorating: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Steer Decorating: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.





Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Steer Decorating: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Steer Decorating: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.





Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Steer Riding: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Steer Riding: Men’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.






Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Steer Riding: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Steer Riding: Women’s Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.







Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Team Roping: Header Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Team Roping: Header Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.







Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Team Roping: Heeler Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Team Roping: Heeler Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant.







Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Wild Drag Race: Header Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Wild Drag Race: Header Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Wild Drag Race: Heeler Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Wild Drag Race: Heeler Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Wild Drag Race: Drag Event Ribbon Sponsor item
Wild Drag Race: Drag Event Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall Ribbon Sponsor item
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall Ribbon Sponsor
$150

$150.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


All Around: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
All Around: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


All Around: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
All Around: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Barrel Racing: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Barrel Racing: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Barrel Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s or Women’s

Bull Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s or Women’s

Chute Dogging: Men’s or Women’s

Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s (2 buckles)

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Barrel Racing: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Barrel Racing: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Break Away Calf Roping: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Break Away Calf Roping: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Break Away Calf Roping: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Bull Riding: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Bull Riding: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Bull Riding: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Bull Riding: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Calf Roping on Foot: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Calf Roping on Foot: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Calf Roping on Foot: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Chute Dogging: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Chute Dogging: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Chute Dogging: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Chute Dogging: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Flag Racing: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Flag Racing: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Flag Racing: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Flag Racing: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Goat Dressing: Header Event Buckle Sponsor item
Goat Dressing: Header Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant





Flag Racing: Men’s or Women’s

Goat Dressing: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Pole Bending: Men’s or Women’s

Steer Decorating: Men’s or Women’s (2 buckles)

Steer Riding: Men’s or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Goat Dressing: Heeler Event Buckle Sponsor item
Goat Dressing: Heeler Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Pole Bending: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Pole Bending: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Pole Bending: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Pole Bending: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Steer Decorating: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Steer Decorating: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Steer Decorating: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Steer Decorating: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Steer Riding: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Steer Riding: Men’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant








or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Steer Riding: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor item
Steer Riding: Women’s Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant








or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Team Roping: Header Event Buckle Sponsor item
Team Roping: Header Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant








or Women’s

Team Roping: Header or Heeler (2 buckles)

Wild Drag Race: Header or Heeler or Drag* (3 buckles)

Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall

Team Roping: Heeler Event Buckle Sponsor item
Team Roping: Heeler Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Wild Drag Race: Header Event Buckle Sponsor item
Wild Drag Race: Header Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Wild Drag Race: Heeler Event Buckle Sponsor item
Wild Drag Race: Heeler Event Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant


Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall Buckle Sponsor item
Zia Regional Rodeo Grand Marshall Buckle Sponsor
$300

Event Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution

(Events have either Men’s or Women’s and Header or Healer Buckles available for sponsorship)


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Zia Regional Rodeo Rodeo Director item
Zia Regional Rodeo Rodeo Director
$300

Rodeo Director Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution



Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Zia Regional Rodeo Asst Rodeo Director item
Zia Regional Rodeo Asst Rodeo Director
$300

Asst Rodeo Director Buckle Sponsor

$300.00 Contribution


Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Zia Regional Rodeo President's Buckle item
Zia Regional Rodeo President's Buckle
$300

President's Buckle

$300.00 Contribution



Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



Zia Regional Rodeo President's Volunteer Buckle item
Zia Regional Rodeo President's Volunteer Buckle
$300

President's Volunteer Buckle

$300.00 Contribution



Installation of a prominent banner within the rodeo arena (Banner to be provided by Sponsor).


Recognition of your sponsorship by the rodeo announcer throughout your sponsored rodeo event.


Inclusion of your Buckle Sponsorship listing in the ZRR Program.


Provision of two Rodeo weekend passes and the chance to present the event buckle to the winner during the awards ceremony. Note: Rodeo passes may not be deductible as a charitable contribution. Please check with your accountant



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