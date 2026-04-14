NMGRA ZIA Regional Vendor Payment

This exciting event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight your business, organization, or cause while celebrating diversity and inclusion at Rodeo de Santa Fe.





Vendor booths provide a prime platform to engage with a vibrant and diverse crowd—whether you're selling products, offering services, or sharing important resources.





Event Location:

Rodeo de Santa Fe

3237 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507





Set up Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

Sunday, August 23, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM





Event Dates & Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM





Vendor space pricing covers participation for both days. Vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and Wi-Fi, if needed.





Vendor space is confirmed only after payment is received in full.





Food vendors must provide all required permits at time of registration





Vendors are responsible for securing required permits and insurance (if applicable).





Vendors must arrive early for setup and follow teardown guidelines.





Electricity booths are available but must be reserved in advance.





Vendors must comply with all city, county, and state regulations regarding safety

and operations.