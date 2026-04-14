New Mexico Gay Rodeo Assoc

Offered by

New Mexico Gay Rodeo Assoc

About this shop

NMGRA ZIA Regional Vendor Payment

Vendor Space- Covered Booth item
Vendor Space- Covered Booth
$100

This exciting event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight your business, organization, or cause while celebrating diversity and inclusion at Rodeo de Santa Fe.


Vendor booths provide a prime platform to engage with a vibrant and diverse crowd—whether you're selling products, offering services, or sharing important resources.


Event Location:

Rodeo de Santa Fe

3237 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507


Set up Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

Sunday, August 23, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM


Event Dates & Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM


Vendor space pricing covers participation for both days. Vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and Wi-Fi, if needed.


Vendor space is confirmed only after payment is received in full.


Food vendors must provide all required permits at time of registration


Vendors are responsible for securing required permits and insurance (if applicable).


Vendors must arrive early for setup and follow teardown guidelines.


Electricity booths are available but must be reserved in advance.


Vendors must comply with all city, county, and state regulations regarding safety

and operations.

Vendor Space- Truck/Trailer item
Vendor Space- Truck/Trailer
$200

This exciting event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight your business, organization, or cause while celebrating diversity and inclusion at Rodeo de Santa Fe.


Vendor booths provide a prime platform to engage with a vibrant and diverse crowd—whether you're selling products, offering services, or sharing important resources.


Event Location:

Rodeo de Santa Fe

3237 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507


Set up Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

Sunday, August 23, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM


Event Dates & Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM


Vendor space is confirmed only after payment is received in full.


Food vendors must provide all required permits at time of registration


Vendors are responsible for securing required permits and insurance (if applicable).


Vendors must arrive early for setup and follow teardown guidelines.


Electricity booths are available but must be reserved in advance.


Vendors must comply with all city, county, and state regulations regarding safety

and operations.


Vendor space pricing covers participation for both days. Vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and Wi-Fi, if needed.

Vendor Space- Pop-up- Bring 10x10 pop-up item
Vendor Space- Pop-up- Bring 10x10 pop-up
$50

This exciting event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight your business, organization, or cause while celebrating diversity and inclusion at Rodeo de Santa Fe.


Vendor booths provide a prime platform to engage with a vibrant and diverse crowd—whether you're selling products, offering services, or sharing important resources.


Event Location:

Rodeo de Santa Fe

3237 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507


Set up Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

Sunday, August 23, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 9:30 AM


Event Dates & Times:

Saturday, August 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM


Vendor space is confirmed only after payment is received in full.


Food vendors must provide all required permits at time of registration


Vendors are responsible for securing required permits and insurance (if applicable).


Vendors must arrive early for setup and follow teardown guidelines.


Electricity booths are available but must be reserved in advance.


Vendors must comply with all city, county, and state regulations regarding safety

and operations.


Vendor space pricing covers participation for both days. Vendors must provide their own table, chairs, and Wi-Fi, if needed.

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