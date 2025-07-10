eventClosed

NMGS Fall Field Conference 2025

510 Los Pinos County Rd

Cuba, NM 87013, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Fall Field Conference member registration
$450

The registration fee includes one copy of the Fall Field Conference Guidebook. Entrance to the icebreaker, BBQ dinner, and banquet dinner, as well as daily lunches, snacks, and beverages. Attendees should plan to carry their own water supply in their personal vehicles.

Fall Field Conference member and spouse registration
$865
groupTicketCaption

The registration fee includes ONE copy of the Fall Field Conference Guidebook. Entrance to the icebreaker, BBQ dinner, and banquet dinner, as well as daily lunches, snacks, and beverages for NMGS members and their spouse. Attendees should also plan to carry their own water supply in their personal vehicles.

Waitlist
free

This option reserves your place on the waitlist. If a space becomes available, we will follow up via email with a link to complete your registration. No payment is required to join the waitlist.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing