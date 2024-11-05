National Mobile Integrated Healthcare Foundation, Inc.
NMIHF Corporate Sponsorship 2024
Diamond
$25,000
Valid for one year
- Premier branding on NMIHF website homepage and event pages.
- Top logo placement on all NMIHF media, presentations, and event materials for one year.
- Exclusive feature in one NMIHF newsletter.
- Invitation to speak or present at one NMIHF event*.
- Social media spotlight and press release acknowledgment.
- Personalized thank-you plaque.
*NMIHF approved content
Ruby Sponsorship
$15,000
Valid for one year
- Prominent logo placement on NMIHF website sponsor section.
- Logo featured in all digital and printed event materials for one year.
- Mention in one NMIHF newsletter.
- Social media acknowledgment.
- Recognition on sponsor wall at NMIHF events.
Emerald Sponsorship
$10,000
Valid for one year
- Logo on NMIHF website sponsor section.
- Logo included in digital event materials for 1 year.
- Recognition in NMIHF newsletter.
- Social media acknowledgment.
Sapphire Sponsorship
$5,000
Valid for one year
- Logo included on NMIHF website sponsor page.
- Logo included in select digital event materials.
- Recognition in social media post thanking sponsors.
Pearl Sponsorship
$2,500
Valid for one year
- Listing on NMIHF website sponsor page.
- Recognition in a collective social media “thank you” post.
- Listing in event program materials (if applicable).
OPAL "Opportunity for Professional at Large"
$50
Valid for one year
-Network Access: Enjoy the opportunity to connect with other professionals and stakeholders who share a passion for improving healthcare access and community wellness.
-Digital Acknowledgment: Your name or organization will be listed on our sponsor recognition page, ensuring that your contribution is seen by our supporters and partners.
