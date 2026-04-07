NMLFF 2026

Hosted by
About this event
The name read from stage at opening, intermission, and closing
Tagged in social media post with name listed
Name listed on sponsor slide (typed only)
2 free tickets to the event.
Name read from the stage at opening, intermission, and closing
Tagged in social media post with logo,
Logo on Sponsor slide on stage.
Table at event, if interested.
4 Free Tickets to the event
Please provide value of your donation in registration details. Please arrange donation pick-up with Lauren Sanders.
$
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