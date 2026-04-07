Sandpoint Alliance For Equality

Hosted by

Sandpoint Alliance For Equality

About this event

NMLFF 2026

300 N 1st Ave

Sandpoint, ID 83864, USA

Supporter Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The name read from stage at opening, intermission, and closing


Tagged in social media post with name listed


Name listed on sponsor slide (typed only)


2 free tickets to the event.

Headliner Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Name read from the stage at opening, intermission, and closing


Tagged in social media post with logo,


Logo on Sponsor slide on stage.


Table at event, if interested.


4 Free Tickets to the event

In-Kind Donation
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please provide value of your donation in registration details. Please arrange donation pick-up with Lauren Sanders.

Add a donation for Sandpoint Alliance For Equality

$

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