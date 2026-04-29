NMSAR Council Apparel Orders

About this shop
Optimized for active moisture management and UV protection. NMSAR logo on chest and "SEARCH AND RESCUE" down both sleeves in silver reflective print. MSRP: $85.
Escape Attendees get one with registration! Buy an extra for a friend!
Burnt Orange or Robins Egg Blue. with lid options.
Supplies Limited
Limited sizes
Limited sizes
Advanced UV Protection: Blocks harmful rays during extended sun exposure.
Must Be Field Certified
Must Be Field Certified
Limited sizes
Must be an FC
Must be an FC
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!