New Milford Youth Baseball Softball Inc

Hosted by

New Milford Youth Baseball Softball Inc

About this event

NMYBBSB Annual Gala

19 Main St

New Milford, CT 06776, USA

Full Table of 10
$125

Gather your friends and reserve a full table at a discounted rate! Table is reserved for you in a prime location! Each ticket is $125 so your total will be $1250 when purchasing a table of 10.

Couples Rate
$140

Gather your significant other or bestie and get a discounted rate on a couples ticket price. Tables will be available when you arrive! Each ticket is $140 so your total will be $280 when purchasing a couples ticket.

Single Ticket
$150

Come meet some new friends and party with NMYBBSB! Tables will be available when you arrive.

Add a donation for New Milford Youth Baseball Softball Inc

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