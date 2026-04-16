NMYBBSB Annual Gala

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About this event
Gather your friends and reserve a full table at a discounted rate! Table is reserved for you in a prime location! Each ticket is $125 so your total will be $1250 when purchasing a table of 10.
Gather your significant other or bestie and get a discounted rate on a couples ticket price. Tables will be available when you arrive! Each ticket is $140 so your total will be $280 when purchasing a couples ticket.
Come meet some new friends and party with NMYBBSB! Tables will be available when you arrive.
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