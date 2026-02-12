Niles North Athletic Booster Auction & Trivia Night

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Starting bid
Ever wanted to run the show? Now’s your chance. Spend a day with Athletic Director Bildstein, carry the clipboard, blow the whistle (figuratively… probably), and enjoy your brief but glorious reign over school athletics. Approximate retail value: PRICELESS. Generously Donated by: Brett Bildstein
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Hair blow out and curl, manicure, gold plated bracelet. Approximate Retail Value: $220. Generously Donated by: Silvana's Spot, Morton Grove Jewelry & Repair and Deluxe Nails LTD.
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A one of a kind Tuxedo rental (including shoes and accessories), 1 corsage & 1 boutonniere. Approximate retail value: $350. Generously Donated by: Emanuele Tuxedo and Morton Grove Florist.
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A one of a kind Tux rental (including shoes and accessories), manicure, $90 gift certificate for Teddy Rose Salon and a 45 minute photo package with choice of 12 edited photos. Approximate retail value $650. Generously Donated by: Emanuele Tuxedo, Teddy Rose Salon, Deluxe Nails LTD. & Justine Olenick Photography.
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Enjoy a professional photography session for prom photos! Value: $150 Generously donated by Photos by Vicci (Niles North Athlete alum)
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1 month Orange Theory membership, a wearable heart rate monitor, Stanley water bottle, Orange Theory sweat towel, tote bag and Orange Theory exercise roller! Approximate retail value $255. Generously Donated by: Orange Theory Edgebrook-Skokie
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Podcaster start up set from SHURE: MV7+ Podcast microphone, Desktop Microphone Stand and SRH440A professional Recording Headphones. Approximate Retail Value $537. Generously Donated by: The Engstrom Family
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4 club level tickets to your choice of a 2026 Chicago Fire soccer game and some limited edition giveaway swag! (2 flags, a card and a match ball replica) Approximate retail value: $250 Generously Donated by: The Chicago Fire and the Renner family.
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4 tickets to a Chicago Stars Game and a Match Ball Replica soccer ball. Approximate Retail Value: $175 . Generously donated by: The Chicago Stars FC
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2 tickets in the 100 level center to a 2026 Chicago Wolves game and some limited edition giveaway hats! Approximate retail value: $75. Generously donated by: The Chicago Wolves and the Schmitz family.
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Your choice of 1 month unlimited membership for 1 person OR 2 weeks unlimited membership for 2 people and 2 body scans per person. Approximate retail value: $360 Generously Donated by: Crossfit Factorial
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A complimentary dog training lesson, bone shaped toy basket brimming with pet toys and treats along with a puppy dish and dog themed blanket! Approximate retail value: $200. Generously donated by: Positive Partnership Training and the Renner family.
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2 games of Puttshack indoor golf and a $75 gift certificate to Roka Akor. Approximate retail value $120. Generously Donated by: The Puttshack and Roka Akor.
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3 games of Puttshack indoor golf and $50 gift certificate to Epic Burger. Approximate retail value: $115. Generously donated by: The Puttshack and Epic Burger.
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4 passes to a movie at any Classic Cinema location and a $25 gift card for Lou Malnati's. Approximate retail value: $65. Generously donated by: Classic Cinemas and Lou Malnati's.
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2 tickets to a show at the Oil Lamp Theater along with a $50 gift card to L Woods. Approximate Retail Value: $160. Generously donated by: Oil Lamp Theater and L. Woods Tap and Pine Lounge
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Enjoy a one night stay with breakfast for 2 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Skokie and enjoy dinner across the street at Hampton Social with a $50 gift certificate. Approximate Retail Value: $329 Generously donated by: Doubletree Skokie & Hampton Social Old Orchard.
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Don't worry about dinner! Sample Skokie with this tasty mix of restaurant gift cards! $50 Hampton Social, $30 Uncle Julios + complimentary queso, $25 L Woods, $25 Epic Burger, $50 Cupitol. Approximate Retail Value: $190 Generously donated by: Hampton Social, Uncle Julio's, L Woods Pine and Tap, Epic Burger, Cupitol
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4 tickets to the Woah Zone at Whihala Beach in Whiting Indiana! Start your day off with breakfast at New York Bagel & Bialy courtesy of a $50 gift card and then spend the day relaxing on the white sand beaches of Lake Michigan under an hour from Skokie! Approximate Retail Value: $142. Generously donated by: WhoaZone at Whihala Beach & New York Bagel and Bialy.
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Enjoy a wonderful gift package including a variety of hair care products, and a $50 gift certificate to NAILED. Then go out for a night out at Cupitol restaurant with a $50 gift card. Approximate Retail Value: $225 Generously donated by: Floyd's of Evanston, Cupitol restaurant Old Orchard & NAILED Skokie.
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Enjoy some fun in Chicago! $200 gift card to Little Bad Wolf restaurant & 4 passes to the Navy Pier centennial wheel Approximate Retail Value: $272 Generously donated by: Little Bad Wolf, Gretel & Wolf Company and Navy Pier
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Start your day off with a foursome at Weber Golf and enjoy breakfast at CUPITOL.Approximate Retail Value: $90 Generously donated by: Skokie Park District & CUPITOL
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Enjoy a manicure at Deluxe nails, $50 to Penzey's and $20 to the Oakton Sports Range. Approximate Retail Value: $80 Generously donated by: Skokie Park District & Deluxe Nails & Skokie Millworks
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Feel and look your best with a gift certificate for a cut with Tara and color with Steph at Art & Science Salon! Valued at $375 Generously Donated by: Art & Science Salon LOGAN SQUARE
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Enjoy a pass for 4 to the Exploritorium of Skokie & a $25 Epic Burger Gift card! Approximate Retail Value: $57 Generously donated by: Skokie Park District & Epic Burger
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Enjoy a wine tasting for up to 18 people! From the comfort of your home or any location of your choosing, sample 5 different wine selections specially chosen by a wine advisor. Approximate Retail Value: $250 Generously donated by: Wines for Humanity
Starting bid
Enjoy a wine tasting for up to 18 people! From the comfort of your home or any location of your choosing, sample 5 different wine selections specially chosen by a wine advisor. Approximate Retail Value: $250 Generously donated by: Wines for Humanity
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