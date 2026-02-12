Niles North Athletic Booster Auction & Trivia Night

4 tickets to the Woah Zone at Whihala Beach in Whiting Indiana! Start your day off with breakfast at New York Bagel & Bialy courtesy of a $50 gift card and then spend the day relaxing on the white sand beaches of Lake Michigan under an hour from Skokie! Approximate Retail Value: $142. Generously donated by: WhoaZone at Whihala Beach & New York Bagel and Bialy.