2026 NNIC Global Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $1,700
Experience the ultimate football getaway with two tickets to a 2026 Raiders game in Las Vegas. This exciting package includes roundtrip airfare from Reno, and a hotel stay, making it easy to enjoy all the action on game day and the energy of Vegas for a memorable, all-in-one trip.
Includes: 2 tickets to Raiders football game (choice of one of three games in 2026 season - schedule TBA), roundtrip flight from Reno to Las Vegas (up to $800), and Las Vegas hotel room on night of game.
Generously donated by: NNIC Board Member Major General Ondra L. Berry
Starting bid
Value: $1,900
Enjoy two San Francisco 49ers tickets for an unforgettable game day, with hotel stay, all-you-can-eat Club Access, and parking included. Complete the experience with a hand-embellished Giants hat by a local Native American artist, adorned with 100% Swarovski crystals. A standout package celebrating Bay Area sports pride and style.
Includes: 2 tickets to 49ers football game, all you can eat Club Access, parking, one night at a Marriott near the stadium, & hand-embellished Swarovski crystal Giants hat
Generously donated by: Greg Black & HatXGame
Notes: Choice of eight regular season and two pre-season games, tickets are in section C125 Row 30
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $1,950
Your journey to Black Rock City awaits! This package includes two tickets and a vehicle pass to Burning Man—your gateway to an unforgettable week of art, community, and radical self-expression in the Nevada desert.
Includes: 2 tickets & 1 vehicle pass to Burning Man 2026
Generously donated by: Burning Man
Notes: Tickets will be issued as a certificate within one week of the event (no email copies provided). The certificate holder must follow the included instructions to claim two tickets and a vehicle pass. Certificates are non-transferable, cannot be split, and may only be redeemed by one recipient. Tickets will be held for Will Call pickup at the Box Office. Tickets have no cash value and may not be resold or distributed. Once redeemed, no name changes are permitted. Photos of the certificate may not be shared on social media. All certificates must be redeemed by July 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $1,150
Escape to the mountains of Park City, Utah with this three-night stay for two—no blackout dates! Enjoy a cozy condo in the heart of Prospector Square, complete with a kitchenette, access to a large hot tub, and easy access to world-class dining, Main Street, and the slopes via free transit. Whether you’re skiing fresh powder or exploring scenic trails, this getaway offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation year-round.
Includes: 3-night stay for 2 in Park City condo
Generously donated by: Miguel & Sue Gasca
Notes: No pets or smoking, valid through 4/23/2027
Starting bid
Value: $800
Indulge in a luxurious Reno escape with a one-night stay in a suite. Enjoy a memorable dinner for two, then unwind together with the “Rendezvous” 50-minute couple’s massage at The Spa at Silver Legacy. The perfect blend of relaxation, romance, and elevated dining.
Includes: 1 night in a luxury suite, dinner for two at your choice of Roxy, La Strada, or Ramsay’s Kitchen, & a 50-minute couple’s massage in The Spa at Silver Legacy
Generously donated by: Silver Legacy, Eldorado, Circus Circus Reno
Notes: Reservations required and subject to availability, holidays & special events excluded, & gratuities not included
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $3,520
Enjoy a VIP Broadway night with dinner alongside a cast member, orchestra seats for the show, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with a photo to remember it all.
Includes: All-inclusive dinner for 2 on Broadway’s famous Restaurant Row, meet-and-dine with a cast member from your choice of Broadway show, Orchestra Seats, & exclusive in-theater post-show photo and meet & greet with a cast member
Notes: 12 months to confirm reservation and 24 months to complete experience, no specific show is guaranteed - dependent on Broadway scheduling, blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas and New Year weeks, hotel and airfare not included
Starting bid
Value: $3,580
Stay in a chic Bali villa near the beach, featuring a private pool, tropical garden, and included massages and housekeeping for a truly relaxing escape.
Includes: 5 nights for up to 4 guests in a 2 bedroom 2 bath villa with a private pool and tropical garden, in-villa massage service for all guests, & housekeeping
Notes: 12 months to confirm reservation and 24 months to complete experience, subject to availability and travel between mid-January and the end of March, mid-April and the end of May, and mid-October and mid-December, airfare not included, winner is responsible for any applicable room taxes and fees
Starting bid
Value: $1,250
Experience the vibrant energy of Singapore with a stay in this world-class city where modern luxury meets rich cultural heritage. Enjoy iconic skyline views, incredible cuisine, and easy access to renowned attractions for an unforgettable urban getaway.
Includes: Hotel for 5 nights for 2 adults and up to 2 children (12 and under)
Notes: One hotel trip (Zanzibar or Singapore) per household, winners have 18 months to travel, winner is responsible for room taxes and any applicable resort fees, hotels vary based on availability, airfare not included
Starting bid
Value: $1,285
Escape to paradise with a stay at a stunning hotel in Zanzibar, Tanzania, where turquoise waters and white-sand beaches set the scene for pure relaxation. Enjoy warm island hospitality, beautiful coastal views, and an unforgettable getaway in one of East Africa’s most enchanting destinations.
Includes: Hotel for 4 nights for 2 adults and up to 2 children (12 and under)
Notes: One hotel trip (Zanzibar or Singapore) per household, winners have 18 months to travel, winner is responsible for room taxes and any applicable resort fees, hotels vary based on availability, airfare not included
Starting bid
Value: $600
Enjoy a two-hour wine experience at Total Wine & More for up to 20 people! Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines while learning about famous appellations, grape varietals, and hidden regional treasures. Your expert guide will lead the tasting, and all stemware and educational handouts are provided. Perfect as a seated class or casual walk-around event.
Includes: Private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine
Generously donated by: Total Wine & More
Notes: Original certificate must be used for redemption, must be 21+ years old
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $195
Raise a glass to Northern Nevada’s craft legacy. This exclusive collection features rare IMBIB sour beers from the now-closed, award-winning brewery—making them a true collector’s find. Paired with Minden Mill’s Rye, known for its balanced spice and signature candied orange peel notes, this is a distinctive high desert tasting experience.
Includes: Abiogenesis Red Sour, Abiogenesis Golden Sour, 2x 2022 Vintage Triad Belgian Style Lambic, Triad Belgian Style Lambic, 2023 Vintage Triad Belgian Style Lambic aged on sweet and sour cherries, & Minden Mill Nevada Straight Rye Whiskey
Generously donated by: Matt For Reno & KPS3
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $199
This travel-savvy, soft-sided backpack has tuck-away shoulder straps, plus a quick-stash padded hip belt that doubles as a shoulder strap. For use as a duffel bag or briefcase, tuck away all the straps and carry with one of the grab handles. The Mini MLC has plenty of room to keep you moving, but the bag also meets strict carry-on requirements. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Generously donated by: Patagonia
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $149
This burly 25-liter daypack has just the right amount of space to haul your daily essentials. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Generously donated by: Patagonia
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $119
This sturdy, oversized 61-liter tote swallows all the gear in your van and still has room for half your garage. Built from 100% recycled fabric and webbing, with a recycled TPU-film laminate. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Generously donated by: Patagonia
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Fur and Feather Works
Value: $365
Set your pup up for success with a $365 gift certificate to Fur and Feather Works. Perfect for Puppy Kindergarten or Basic Obedience classes, this flexible certificate can also be applied toward other training services. A great opportunity to build skills, confidence, and a strong bond with your furry or feathered companion!
Generously donated by: Fur and Feather Works
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Get your four-legged companion trail-ready with this adventure-inspired set from Ruffwear. Featuring a playful Toadstool toy, a lightweight Trail Runner bowl for on-the-go hydration, a cozy Highlands portable bed for post-hike rest, and a Camp Flyer disc for endless outdoor fun, this bundle has everything your pup needs to explore in comfort and style. Perfect for active dogs and their adventure-loving humans!
Includes: Ruffwear Highlands portable bed, Camp Flyer flying disc, Trail Runner ultralight bowl, & Toadstool dog toy
Generously donated by: Cydney Giroux
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $79
Ease into warmer days with a bundle made for simple indulgence. Enjoy a $15 gift card to Coffeebar, paired with a commemorative pin and mug for relaxed mornings on the go. Savor a $30 gift certificate to Buenos Grill plus lunch for two at Nothing To It! Gourmet Deli—a feel-good mix of coffee and casual local dining.
Includes: $15 gift card to Coffeebar, pin, mug, $30 gift card to Buenos Grill, & lunch for 2 at Nothing To It! Gourmet Deli
Generously donated by: Coffeebar, Buenos Grill, & Nothing To It! Culinary Center
Nothing To It! Note: Does not include dessert or gratuity
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $163
Bring calm and beauty into your home with a curated collection from Sierra Water Gardens, designed to create a peaceful, inviting space. Pair it with premium extra virgin olive oil and 18-year aged white balsamic vinegar—rich, smooth, and perfect for elevating everyday meals.
Includes: $50 gift card to Sierra Water Gardens, P.F. Candle Co 100% soy wax candle, Archivist matches, air plant with magnet holder, bottle of extra virgin olive oil, & bottle of 18-year aged white balsamic vinegar
Generously donated by: Sierra Water Gardens & Big Horn Olive Oil
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $192
Pack a meal for 4 in a classic wicker picnic basket set, complete with a bottle of chardonnay. Savor a sunny day at the festival with U pick blooms, hay rides, and family friendly fun.
Includes: Wicker basket, picnic blanket, salt and pepper shakers, corkscrew, insulated wine bottle holder, 4 sets of plates, napkins, knives, forks, spoons, wine glasses, admission for 4 people to Andelin Family Farm's Sunflower Festival, & 2024 Hess Select Chardonnay
Generously donated by: NNIC Board Vice President Jessica Ear, Andelin Family Farm, & Cydney Giroux
Andelin Family Farm Notes: Valid during the 2026 season (does not include pony rides or gem mining sluice), no alcohol allowed
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
Starting bid
Value: $230
Get ready for nonstop excitement with four all access wristbands to Coconut Bowl! Enjoy unlimited access to bowling, Jambo Glow Golf, the XD Adventure Theater, High Ballocity play structure, Laser Tag, Jungle Kart blacklight go-karts, and outdoor mini golf. Perfect for friends or family, this action-packed experience delivers hours of fun all in one place.
Includes: 4 All-access Wristbands to the Coconut Bowl at Wild Island
Generously donated by: Wild Island
For remote bids on physical items, winners must be able to pick up their silent auction prize at our Reno, Nevada office within 3 months.
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