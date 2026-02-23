2026 NNIC Global Gala Silent Auction

Value: $1,700

Experience the ultimate football getaway with two tickets to a 2026 Raiders game in Las Vegas. This exciting package includes roundtrip airfare from Reno, and a hotel stay, making it easy to enjoy all the action on game day and the energy of Vegas for a memorable, all-in-one trip.





Includes: 2 tickets to Raiders football game (choice of one of three games in 2026 season - schedule TBA), roundtrip flight from Reno to Las Vegas (up to $800), and Las Vegas hotel room on night of game.





Generously donated by: NNIC Board Member Major General Ondra L. Berry