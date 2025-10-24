2025 Southwest Silent Auction

Hosted by

Pizza and History for 8 People item
Pizza and History for 8 People
$500

Starting bid

Join us in supporting NNYM at the Historic Brown/Damonte Ranch 


An evening of great food and fun.


Package includes:

Appetizers and Spritz, Wine, Soft Drinks

Salad

Authentic Neapolitan style handmade/hand-stretched woodfired pizzas with a variety of

toppings. Pizzas are cooked in an imported Italian Pizza oven and are served leisurely

fresh out of the oven!

Dessert

Coffee and Cordials


During your private dinner, Ben, your host, will explain the history of how the home was

placed on the “National Registry of Historic Places,” as well as the history of the

Damonte Ranch and the development of South Reno.


Donated by: Ben &amp; Pinkie Damonte

*note to purchaser – Please call Ben to select a date and book your party at 775 722-

6464.


Defy Trampoline Park VIP Passes (4)
$50

Starting bid

You (or your kids) will be worn out after a day of jumping and hitting the Ninja Warrior course with four VIP passes for Defy's Trampoline Park!

Valid for 4 standard passes during open jump.
Comes with 4 pair of Defy Grip socks
Can not be used to book online; walk-in only

Valued at $98.

UNR Basketball Game - With Parking Passes item
UNR Basketball Game - With Parking Passes
$200

Starting bid

4 Tickets to UNR Men's Basketball v Duquesne with 2 parking passes. Saturday December 13th tip off at 7pm. Section 23 row 17. Donated by United Rentals.

Total Wine & More Wine Class item
Total Wine & More Wine Class
$300

Starting bid

Choose between 7 Classes with a party up to 20 people! 


A $600 Value 


Wine 101-In Vino Veritas

Learn to identify key components of wine and explore pairing wine with the right food

After this class, your next dinner party will be a smash!


Bienvenido Spain-A Spotlight on Spanish Wines

Say "Salud" with Spanish wine! Join us as we take a journey through some of Spain's most renowned winemaking regions and learn about everything from bubbly Cava to elegant reds.


So Many Ways to Chardonnay

While Chardonnay was first produced in France, there are many other countries that produce delicious Chards and it can taste very different depending on where it's produced-from California to South America-or if it's oaked or unoaked! Join us to dive deeper into this easy-drinking white wine.


From Tip to Toe-A Wine Tour of Italy

The beautiful mountains of Italy and surrounding seas create ideal conditions for growing some of the most beloved wines of the world. We will explore many distinctive wines of Italy, from the bright, sparkling Proseccos and crisp Pinot Grigios of the north, to the classic Sangiovese-based wines of Tuscany and the rich, dark reds of Sicily.


Vive La France

From the marvelous range of often-overlooked wines of the Loire Valley to the elegant Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs of Burgundy, we will explore the greatest winemaking regions in France. We will simplify French wines so you can master our wine aisles and any restaurant wine list with confidence.


The King of Grapes- Discover Cabernet Sauvignon

While Cabernet was first discovered accidentally in France, there are many other countries that produce world-class Cabernets, and it can taste vastly different depending on where it's produced-from California to South America! Come and explore this red wine with us!


California Uncorked-Napa Valley & Beyond!

Join us for a class featuring outstanding wines from the most famous regions in California. We'll sample a variety of red and white wines that have made Napa Valley, Sonoma and more world-renowned.


Hand Made Cutting Board item
Hand Made Cutting Board
$75

Starting bid

This wooden cutting board was hand-crafted by Dave's Woodworks.

13"x17"
Valued at $180

Reno Aces - 4 Infield Reserved Tickets item
Reno Aces - 4 Infield Reserved Tickets
$75

Starting bid

4 Infield Reserved Tickets to a Reno Aces Baseball game. Donated by the Reno Aces.

Broil King Porta Chef 120 - Grill item
Broil King Porta Chef 120 - Grill
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Western Nevada Supply


Grilling on-the-go has never been easier and more convenient than with the Broil King Porta-Chef 120 portable grill. This grill comes with a durable cast aluminum cook box to retain heat for even cooking, a stainless steel Tube burner featuring ports along both sides of the burner for even flame and temperature, the stainless steel Flav-R-Wave cooking system and cast iron cooking grates for fantastic heat retention and flavorful searing. Hitting the road with this grill is simple with detachable steel legs and removable resin side shelves that easily store underneath the grill for easy transportation. Pop in the lid pins to hold the lid closed when you are carrying the grill to the campsite or tailgate. The power and performance that you would expect in a Broil King grill, packed into a portable grill that you can take with you anywhere. One stainless steel burner delivers up to 14,000 BTU of grilling power, delivering the same exceptional cooking results you’d expect from a full sized grill Features 348 sq in of total grilling space, including 220 sq in of primary grilling area The heavy cast iron cooking grid is durable and easy to clean Durable resin side shelves provide additional prep space and are removable for easy storage Sturdy legs quickly snap into place providing a stable stand-alone grill; the legs store easily under the grill when not in use Easy set up with hose and regulator for a 5, 10 or 20 lb propane tank Ignite the grill quickly and easily with the Sure-Lite ignition system Proudly made in North America.


4 Tickets and an On Ice Photo for the Tahoe Knight Monsters item
4 Tickets and an On Ice Photo for the Tahoe Knight Monsters
$200

Starting bid

4 Tickets and an On Ice Photo 

Donated by the Tahoe Knight Monsters


After winning the item you will contact the team to schedule for a game that works for you! 


The Tahoe Knight Monsters are an American minor league professional ice hockey team based in the Lake Tahoe area. The are an affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The team made its debut in the ECHL in the 2024–25 season, playing their home games at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada. Last season they were at the top of the league and swept the first round of the playoffs before losing in round two, a great start for Professional Hockey in Northern Nevada! 

Black and Silver Basque Cross item
Black and Silver Basque Cross
$45

Starting bid

Basque shepherd, Abel Mendequia, made this cross calling on the patience which enabled him to devote 50 years to shepherding his flock. 


May you claim the promises of grace, given at the cross by The Lord’s Shepherd to His flock. In accepting the Good Shepherd’s greatest of gifts, may you find hope, peace and joy. 


Donated by Judy and Abel Mendequia


Teal and Silver Basque Cross item
Teal and Silver Basque Cross
$45

Starting bid

Basque shepherd, Abel Mendequia, made this cross calling on the patience which enabled him to devote 50 years to shepherding his flock. 


May you claim the promises of grace, given at the cross by The Lord’s Shepherd to His flock. In accepting the Good Shepherd’s greatest of gifts, may you find hope, peace and joy. 


Donated by Judy and Abel Mendequia


