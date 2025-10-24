2025 Southwest Silent Auction

Choose between 7 Classes with a party up to 20 people!





Wine 101-In Vino Veritas

Learn to identify key components of wine and explore pairing wine with the right food







Bienvenido Spain-A Spotlight on Spanish Wines

Say "Salud" with Spanish wine! Join us as we take a journey through some of Spain's most renowned winemaking regions and learn about everything from bubbly Cava to elegant reds.





So Many Ways to Chardonnay

While Chardonnay was first produced in France, there are many other countries that produce delicious Chards and it can taste very different depending on where it's produced-from California to South America-or if it's oaked or unoaked! Join us to dive deeper into this easy-drinking white wine.





From Tip to Toe-A Wine Tour of Italy

The beautiful mountains of Italy and surrounding seas create ideal conditions for growing some of the most beloved wines of the world. We will explore many distinctive wines of Italy, from the bright, sparkling Proseccos and crisp Pinot Grigios of the north, to the classic Sangiovese-based wines of Tuscany and the rich, dark reds of Sicily.





Vive La France

From the marvelous range of often-overlooked wines of the Loire Valley to the elegant Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs of Burgundy, we will explore the greatest winemaking regions in France. We will simplify French wines so you can master our wine aisles and any restaurant wine list with confidence.





The King of Grapes- Discover Cabernet Sauvignon

While Cabernet was first discovered accidentally in France, there are many other countries that produce world-class Cabernets, and it can taste vastly different depending on where it's produced-from California to South America! Come and explore this red wine with us!





California Uncorked-Napa Valley & Beyond!

Join us for a class featuring outstanding wines from the most famous regions in California. We'll sample a variety of red and white wines that have made Napa Valley, Sonoma and more world-renowned.



