2025 Southwest Silent Auction

13201 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89511 United States
Starting bid
Join us in supporting NNYM at the Historic Brown/Damonte Ranch
An evening of great food and fun.
Package includes:
Appetizers and Spritz, Wine, Soft Drinks
Salad
Authentic Neapolitan style handmade/hand-stretched woodfired pizzas with a variety of
toppings. Pizzas are cooked in an imported Italian Pizza oven and are served leisurely
fresh out of the oven!
Dessert
Coffee and Cordials
During your private dinner, Ben, your host, will explain the history of how the home was
placed on the “National Registry of Historic Places,” as well as the history of the
Damonte Ranch and the development of South Reno.
Donated by: Ben & Pinkie Damonte
*note to purchaser – Please call Ben to select a date and book your party at 775 722-
6464.
Starting bid
You (or your kids) will be worn out after a day of jumping and hitting the Ninja Warrior course with four VIP passes for Defy's Trampoline Park!
Valid for 4 standard passes during open jump.
Comes with 4 pair of Defy Grip socks
Can not be used to book online; walk-in only
Valued at $98.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to UNR Men's Basketball v Duquesne with 2 parking passes. Saturday December 13th tip off at 7pm. Section 23 row 17. Donated by United Rentals.
Starting bid
Choose between 7 Classes with a party up to 20 people!
A $600 Value
Wine 101-In Vino Veritas
Learn to identify key components of wine and explore pairing wine with the right food
After this class, your next dinner party will be a smash!
Bienvenido Spain-A Spotlight on Spanish Wines
Say "Salud" with Spanish wine! Join us as we take a journey through some of Spain's most renowned winemaking regions and learn about everything from bubbly Cava to elegant reds.
So Many Ways to Chardonnay
While Chardonnay was first produced in France, there are many other countries that produce delicious Chards and it can taste very different depending on where it's produced-from California to South America-or if it's oaked or unoaked! Join us to dive deeper into this easy-drinking white wine.
From Tip to Toe-A Wine Tour of Italy
The beautiful mountains of Italy and surrounding seas create ideal conditions for growing some of the most beloved wines of the world. We will explore many distinctive wines of Italy, from the bright, sparkling Proseccos and crisp Pinot Grigios of the north, to the classic Sangiovese-based wines of Tuscany and the rich, dark reds of Sicily.
Vive La France
From the marvelous range of often-overlooked wines of the Loire Valley to the elegant Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs of Burgundy, we will explore the greatest winemaking regions in France. We will simplify French wines so you can master our wine aisles and any restaurant wine list with confidence.
The King of Grapes- Discover Cabernet Sauvignon
While Cabernet was first discovered accidentally in France, there are many other countries that produce world-class Cabernets, and it can taste vastly different depending on where it's produced-from California to South America! Come and explore this red wine with us!
California Uncorked-Napa Valley & Beyond!
Join us for a class featuring outstanding wines from the most famous regions in California. We'll sample a variety of red and white wines that have made Napa Valley, Sonoma and more world-renowned.
Starting bid
This wooden cutting board was hand-crafted by Dave's Woodworks.
13"x17"
Valued at $180
Starting bid
4 Infield Reserved Tickets to a Reno Aces Baseball game. Donated by the Reno Aces.
Starting bid
Donated by Western Nevada Supply
Grilling on-the-go has never been easier and more convenient than with the Broil King Porta-Chef 120 portable grill. This grill comes with a durable cast aluminum cook box to retain heat for even cooking, a stainless steel Tube burner featuring ports along both sides of the burner for even flame and temperature, the stainless steel Flav-R-Wave cooking system and cast iron cooking grates for fantastic heat retention and flavorful searing. Hitting the road with this grill is simple with detachable steel legs and removable resin side shelves that easily store underneath the grill for easy transportation. Pop in the lid pins to hold the lid closed when you are carrying the grill to the campsite or tailgate. The power and performance that you would expect in a Broil King grill, packed into a portable grill that you can take with you anywhere. One stainless steel burner delivers up to 14,000 BTU of grilling power, delivering the same exceptional cooking results you’d expect from a full sized grill Features 348 sq in of total grilling space, including 220 sq in of primary grilling area The heavy cast iron cooking grid is durable and easy to clean Durable resin side shelves provide additional prep space and are removable for easy storage Sturdy legs quickly snap into place providing a stable stand-alone grill; the legs store easily under the grill when not in use Easy set up with hose and regulator for a 5, 10 or 20 lb propane tank Ignite the grill quickly and easily with the Sure-Lite ignition system Proudly made in North America.
Starting bid
4 Tickets and an On Ice Photo
Donated by the Tahoe Knight Monsters
After winning the item you will contact the team to schedule for a game that works for you!
The Tahoe Knight Monsters are an American minor league professional ice hockey team based in the Lake Tahoe area. The are an affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The team made its debut in the ECHL in the 2024–25 season, playing their home games at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada. Last season they were at the top of the league and swept the first round of the playoffs before losing in round two, a great start for Professional Hockey in Northern Nevada!
Starting bid
Basque shepherd, Abel Mendequia, made this cross calling on the patience which enabled him to devote 50 years to shepherding his flock.
May you claim the promises of grace, given at the cross by The Lord’s Shepherd to His flock. In accepting the Good Shepherd’s greatest of gifts, may you find hope, peace and joy.
Donated by Judy and Abel Mendequia
Starting bid
