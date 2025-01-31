No Address Red Carpet Premier

Support the event as a "Premier Partner". Partnership includes: Recognition as the "Premier Sponsor" in all event materials, press releases, and promotions, featured on MCRC social media events and promotions, your logo prominently displayed at the event, opportunity to address attendees during the event, and eight complimentary tickets with reserved seating.
Star Entrance Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Recognition as the "Star Entrance Sponsor" on promotions and social media, your logo prominently displayed at the event, and six complimentary tickets with reserved seating.
Movie Treats Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Recognition as "Movie Treats Sponsor" on promotions and social media, your logo prominently displayed at the event, four complimentary tickets with reserved seating.
Exclusive Access Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Recognition as “Exclusive Access Sponsor” on promotions and on social media, your logo displayed at the event, and four complimentary tickets with reserved seating. This sponsorship opportunity is limited to three sponsors.
Individual Tickets
$50
Each ticket includes admission to the red carpet premier, concessions, and screening of No Address.
