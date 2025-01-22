No Address: The Movie, A Red Carpet Premiere

General Seating but add Medium Popcorn and medium drink or bottled water.
VIP Ticket
$50
Reserved Seating area with large popcorn, large drink or water and candy (any variety)!
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on the Red Carpet backdrop & event banner. As of February 21 Event banner has been ordered...if you'd like to still be a Gold Sponsor, the following will be given.
Recognition in event materials & social media.
Reserved seating for 6 guests.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Logo placement on the Red Carpet backdrop & event banner. As of February 21 Event banner has been ordered if you'd like to be a Silver Sponsor the following will be given.
Recognition in event materials & social media.
Reserved seating for 4 guests.
Bronze Sponsor
$250
Logo placement on the Red Carpet backdrop & event banner.
As of February 21, Event Banner has been ordered, if you'd still like to be a Bronze Sponsor the following will be given.
Recognition in event materials & social media.
Reserved seating for 2 guests.
