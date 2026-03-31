No Divide KC Membership

As a Community Impact Ambassador, you will receive a deeper connection to our dynamic community and a greater impact into fostering artistic expression in KC! You’ll receive our 1x a month newsletter with regular updates on exhibitions, workshops and resources. Being an Ambassador means you engage your network to join in the mission of No Divide KC. Invite your friends, family and colleagues to our fabulous events. Utilize our beautiful studio space at the Livestock Exchange Building and host or join an event.





Delight in your role to engage your community with NDKC





Discounted access to NDKC Studio & Events space





Opportunity to be highlighted at our W/N/T Leaders of KC Network Event





Invitation to Ambassador Celebratory Events





Annual Gala Acknowledgement of Community Ambassadors in printed program after one (1) year of membership.