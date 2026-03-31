No Divide KC Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
The NDKC Artist Member is an intentional community focused on mutual support, professional development, and resource-sharing. NDKC provides artists with physical studio access, exhibition opportunities, and networking events like Artist Leaders of KC. It is a cooperative space where independent artists gain the collective power to grow their careers and showcase their work.
Renews monthly
As a Community Impact Ambassador, you will receive a deeper connection to our dynamic community and a greater impact into fostering artistic expression in KC! You’ll receive our 1x a month newsletter with regular updates on exhibitions, workshops and resources. Being an Ambassador means you engage your network to join in the mission of No Divide KC. Invite your friends, family and colleagues to our fabulous events. Utilize our beautiful studio space at the Livestock Exchange Building and host or join an event.
Delight in your role to engage your community with NDKC
Discounted access to NDKC Studio & Events space
Opportunity to be highlighted at our W/N/T Leaders of KC Network Event
Invitation to Ambassador Celebratory Events
Annual Gala Acknowledgement of Community Ambassadors in printed program after one (1) year of membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!