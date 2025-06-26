No Empty Bowls - Tehama

Calvary Chapel 12375 Paskenta Rd

Red Bluff, CA 96080

General Admission - Donation
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
PLATINUM Sponsor Level (only ONE available)
$3,000
• Logo on keepsake mason jar water glass • 6 tickets to the event • Marketing on websites and social media for up to 8 months • Full Page Spotlight in the brochure at the event • Logo on Large banner • Speak at the event
GOLD Sponsor Level
$2,000
• 6 tickets to the event • Marketing on websites and social media for up to 8 months • ½ page spotlight in the event brochure • Logo on Large banner
SILVER Sponsor Level
$1,000
• 4 tickets to the event • Marketing on websites and social media • ¼ page spotlight in the event brochure • Logo on Large banner
BRONZE Sponsor Level (only 10 available)
$500
• 2 tickets to the event • Marketing on websites and social media • Logo on Large banner
Add a donation for North Valley Community Food Bank

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!