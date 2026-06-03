No-Excuses Permit Pull-Up

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I will find my own ride to The Food Project and arrive by 7:00 AM. I do not need breakfast. (Note: Because this is a free ticket, you are responsible for paying your own $65 permit fee at the MVA).
I will find my own ride to The Food Project by 7:00 AM, but I want a hot breakfast! HOW IT WORKS: This $10 is just a deposit to lock in your food.
Secure your seat on the IGD Van! Includes transportation (Pickups at Hopkins, Impact Hub, or Mondawmin) and a hot breakfast. HOW IT WORKS: This $35 is just a deposit to lock in your seat. When you pull up, this $35 goes directly toward your $65 MVA Permit Fee.
Invest in Baltimore's youth. By purchasing this ticket, you are directly funding a young person's van seat, their hot breakfast, and paying their official MVA Permit application fee. You provide the funding; we'll do the driving.
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