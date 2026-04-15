Billie Stevenson PTA

Hosted by

Billie Stevenson PTA

About this event

No Fuss Fundraiser - Billie Stevenson PTA

636 Stevenson Dr

Rockwall, TX 75087, USA

"I'd Rather Not" Donation
$25

$25 - "I'd Rather Not" Donation: I prefer to skip buying the overpriced candy bars



The "Ghost Donor"
$50

$50 - The "Ghost Donor": I will not be attending any meetings or events. Enjoy my money!


The "Grateful Donor"
$75

$75 - The "Grateful Donor": Expresses my appreciation for not asking me to do anything other than donate to this fundraiser


"Please Leave Me Alone" Special
$100

$100 - "Please Leave Me Alone" Special: The "I'm too busy for school fundraisers" premium package.


The Guilt Free Donation
$150

$_____ - The "Guilt Free" amount: I'm donating because I want to, not because you asked me to.

The “Helpful Human”
$200

A solid, good-hearted legend who steps up when it counts.

The “Generosity Rookie (But Crushing It)”
$300

New-ish to big giving… but already making moves.

The “Neighborhood Legend”
$400

The kind of person people talk about—in a good way.

The “Ultimate Zero-Fuss Legend”
$500

Maximum generosity, minimum nonsense. You’ve reached peak no-fuss status

Add a donation for Billie Stevenson PTA

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