No Fuss Fundraiser - Billie Stevenson PTA

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About this event
$25 - "I'd Rather Not" Donation: I prefer to skip buying the overpriced candy bars
$50 - The "Ghost Donor": I will not be attending any meetings or events. Enjoy my money!
$75 - The "Grateful Donor": Expresses my appreciation for not asking me to do anything other than donate to this fundraiser
$100 - "Please Leave Me Alone" Special: The "I'm too busy for school fundraisers" premium package.
$_____ - The "Guilt Free" amount: I'm donating because I want to, not because you asked me to.
A solid, good-hearted legend who steps up when it counts.
New-ish to big giving… but already making moves.
The kind of person people talk about—in a good way.
Maximum generosity, minimum nonsense. You’ve reached peak no-fuss status
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