Saint Nicholas' Episcopal Church

Hosted by

Saint Nicholas' Episcopal Church

About this event

No Go Spaghetti Dinner for Camp

The Introvert Special
$25

We don't have to make polite conversation while trying not to drop spaghetti sauce on our nice jeans.


Crafty Chaos
$50

Thank you for not making me collect the centers of toilet paper and paper towels for the next 4 months.

Happy Home Bodies
$100

That’s about what gas and a sitter would’ve cost us to plan a night out & we are happy to be home and cozy in our pjs.

Bon Appetit!
$200

This is our kind of fundraiser! Thank you for reminding us that there’s no place like home for a good plate of salad, spaghetti, and perfectly prepared garlic toast.

Netflix Night In
$300

There’s a great new series on Netflix. Please accept my donation to not have to attend anything so I can binge in peace.

Texas Terrain
$450

I want to sponsor a child for a full week of camp in Texas - I know they will have a great week of faith, friends, and fun!

Colorado Campers
$600

Teens today need to unplug and get back to nature! I want to sponsor a camper for the Colorado camp - here’s my $600

Add a donation for Saint Nicholas' Episcopal Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!