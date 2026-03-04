No Go Spaghetti Dinner for Camp

About this event
We don't have to make polite conversation while trying not to drop spaghetti sauce on our nice jeans.
Thank you for not making me collect the centers of toilet paper and paper towels for the next 4 months.
That’s about what gas and a sitter would’ve cost us to plan a night out & we are happy to be home and cozy in our pjs.
This is our kind of fundraiser! Thank you for reminding us that there’s no place like home for a good plate of salad, spaghetti, and perfectly prepared garlic toast.
There’s a great new series on Netflix. Please accept my donation to not have to attend anything so I can binge in peace.
I want to sponsor a child for a full week of camp in Texas - I know they will have a great week of faith, friends, and fun!
Teens today need to unplug and get back to nature! I want to sponsor a camper for the Colorado camp - here’s my $600
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