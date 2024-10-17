No Hero Left Behind Veteran Excellence Award Silent Auction
All Inclusive Tropical Getaway for 2
$900
Starting bid
Enjoy a Tropical All-Inclusive 5-night getaway designed for you and special one. Winner chooses from four exquisite destinations: Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, or Mazatlán in Mexico for an escape that promises unforgettable moments. Prize package also includes all food and beverages (alcohol included) and booking assistance provided by Raise Away. You also have the option to "Buy Now" vacation package (estimated $2500 value) for $1600.
Military Veteran Custom Handmade Rifle
$900
Starting bid
Raffling off rifle to benefit No Hero Left Behind. Rifle personally assembled and test fired by Jesse Mercure. Winner need not be present to win. Winners must pass background check and is responsible for all shipping charges if not local.
Veteran-made Acrylic Art Series
$900
Starting bid
Raffling off 3-piece art series 1) INFINITY 2) TREE OF LIFE 3) DNA HELIX designed and created by military veteran artist, Christina Howze.
Steelers #97 Cam Heyward Signed Photo
$250
Starting bid
Take home a signed photo of Pittsburgh Steelers #97 Cam Heyward. Nothing like taking home a piece of Steel City history.
