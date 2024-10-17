No Hero Left Behind Veteran Excellence Award Silent Auction

Enjoy a Tropical All-Inclusive 5-night getaway designed for you and special one. Winner chooses from four exquisite destinations: Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, or Mazatlán in Mexico for an escape that promises unforgettable moments. Prize package also includes all food and beverages (alcohol included) and booking assistance provided by Raise Away. You also have the option to "Buy Now" vacation package (estimated $2500 value) for $1600.

Enjoy a Tropical All-Inclusive 5-night getaway designed for you and special one. Winner chooses from four exquisite destinations: Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, or Mazatlán in Mexico for an escape that promises unforgettable moments. Prize package also includes all food and beverages (alcohol included) and booking assistance provided by Raise Away. You also have the option to "Buy Now" vacation package (estimated $2500 value) for $1600.

More details...