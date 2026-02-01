Hosted by

No Limit Media Inc

About this event

No Limit Media Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

336 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742, USA

Tote and journal item
Tote and journal
$90

Starting bid

A reflective journal that provides insight , accessibility and thoughtful questions . the tote is light wait machine washable . It is a wonderful pair to take on the go or travel .

A gift of Feng shui with Kerri Miller item
A gift of Feng shui with Kerri Miller
$300

Starting bid

here’s a description for the FS strategy session for your the silent auction Session with Kerri Miller Feng Shui


Schedule a Feng Shui Strategy Session and we’ll pinpoint where to go and what changes to make in your environment to improve your personal energy and potential.

 

-       Break out of old energies and patterns

-       Shore up energy leaks

-       Replace struggle with ease

-       Love the space your in

-       See a new perspective that helps you move forward

 

A Strategy Session is a single virtual session used for strategizing a Feng Shui fix for a single room, specific life challenge, to ask a Feng Shui question about your space. These sessions are virtual and 45 minutes.

