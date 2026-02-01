No Limit Media Inc's Silent Auction

here’s a description for the FS strategy session for your the silent auction Session with Kerri Miller Feng Shui





Schedule a Feng Shui Strategy Session and we’ll pinpoint where to go and what changes to make in your environment to improve your personal energy and potential.

- Break out of old energies and patterns

- Shore up energy leaks

- Replace struggle with ease

- Love the space your in

- See a new perspective that helps you move forward

A Strategy Session is a single virtual session used for strategizing a Feng Shui fix for a single room, specific life challenge, to ask a Feng Shui question about your space. These sessions are virtual and 45 minutes.