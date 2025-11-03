No-Limit Texas Holdem Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy entry to the event, along with snacks & $5000 worth of poker chips. Additional buy-in poker chips purchases available day of.
One Raffle Ticket for a variety of items such as gift baskets, gift cards, etc.
5 Raffle Tickets for a variety of items such as gift baskets, gift cards, etc. 5 raffle tickets for $20.
Alcohol drinks (beer, wine and seltzers)
Bottled Water will be provided gratis.
Sponsor a table! Limited to 5 Table Sponsors.
Promote your business by having signage on the table. Provide swag items for your table (and all the guests in the room, if you’d like) and bring business cards to distribute. Plan for 50 people
Phones Down, Just Drive! will recognize you as a Table Sponsor on social media leading up to the event, at the event and after the event.
Includes entry for one person.
Thank you for your generous support. Remember, this is a tax donation and we will provide you with a Tax Donation Receipt.
Sponsor the LUCKY DUCK game. Each guest will be given a box with a cute little duck inside. Who will get the Lucky Duck, and the prize associated with it? This sponsor will be featured on social media prior to the event and after the event. During the Poker Fundraiser, this sponsor will be recognized as the sponsor of the Lucky Duck. This is a fun one!
Includes entry for two people.
Phones Down, Just Drive! will recognize you as a Lucky Duck Sponsor on social media leading up to the event, at the event and after the event.
Thank you for your generous support. Remember, this is a tax donation and we will provide you with a Tax Donation Receipt.
Sponsor the five dealers. Your name/logo will be printed on their shirt and this money is what we will use to tip them out for their dealer services. This sponsor will be recognized as the Dealer Sponsor and receive.
Phones Down, Just Drive! will recognize you as a Dealer Sponsor on social media leading up to the event, at the event and after the event.
Includes entry for two people.
Thank you for your generous support. Remember, this is a tax donation and we will provide you with a Tax Donation Receipt.
Limited to 2 Dealer Sponsors
SOLD OUT….. No longer available …. Sponsor the Goody Bags. Your name/logo will be displayed on the Goody Bags that each player, volunteer and dealer will receive. This sponsor will be recognized as the Goody Bags Sponsor.
Phones Down, Just Drive! will recognize you as a Dealer Sponsor on social media leading up to the event, at the event and after the event.
Please provide swag for 60 bags, if you would like to include marketing materials to include inside the bag to promote your business.
Includes entry for One person.
Thank you for your generous support. Remember, this is a tax donation and we will provide you with a Tax Donation Receipt.
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