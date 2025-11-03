No-Limit Texas Holdem Fundraiser

Sponsor a table! Limited to 5 Table Sponsors.





Promote your business by having signage on the table. Provide swag items for your table (and all the guests in the room, if you’d like) and bring business cards to distribute. Plan for 50 people





Phones Down, Just Drive! will recognize you as a Table Sponsor on social media leading up to the event, at the event and after the event.





Includes entry for one person.





Thank you for your generous support. Remember, this is a tax donation and we will provide you with a Tax Donation Receipt.