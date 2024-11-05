No Limits Raffle: Win Big, Give Big!

Better Value Raffle Entry Rules: Eligibility: The raffle is open to individuals aged 18 or older. By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to abide by these rules. Ticket Purchase: Raffle tickets are available for $10 each, $25 for a bundle of 3, or $40 for a bundle of 5. There is no limit to the number of tickets a person can purchase. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. Purchase Period: Tickets will be available for purchase from 11/6/2024 to 11/30/2024. Entries must be received by 11/30/2024 at 11:59 PM to be eligible. Drawing Date: The winner will be selected in a random drawing on 12/01/2024 and will be notified via email or phone within 24 hours of the drawing. Prize Pickup: The winner must pick up the No Limits Christmas Play Package in person from the Autism Meets Faith office, located at 13700 Veterans Memorial Dr, Suite 120, Houston, TX, 77014. Items will not be shipped. Arrangements for pickup must be made within 5 days of being notified. Unclaimed Prize: If the winner does not claim the prize within 10 days, an alternate winner will be drawn. Fundraising Purpose: All proceeds from the raffle go directly to funding Autism Meets Faith’s art programs for children with autism, helping us create opportunities for self-expression and growth. Non-Transferable: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or other items.

Better Value Raffle Entry Rules: Eligibility: The raffle is open to individuals aged 18 or older. By purchasing a ticket, participants agree to abide by these rules. Ticket Purchase: Raffle tickets are available for $10 each, $25 for a bundle of 3, or $40 for a bundle of 5. There is no limit to the number of tickets a person can purchase. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. Purchase Period: Tickets will be available for purchase from 11/6/2024 to 11/30/2024. Entries must be received by 11/30/2024 at 11:59 PM to be eligible. Drawing Date: The winner will be selected in a random drawing on 12/01/2024 and will be notified via email or phone within 24 hours of the drawing. Prize Pickup: The winner must pick up the No Limits Christmas Play Package in person from the Autism Meets Faith office, located at 13700 Veterans Memorial Dr, Suite 120, Houston, TX, 77014. Items will not be shipped. Arrangements for pickup must be made within 5 days of being notified. Unclaimed Prize: If the winner does not claim the prize within 10 days, an alternate winner will be drawn. Fundraising Purpose: All proceeds from the raffle go directly to funding Autism Meets Faith’s art programs for children with autism, helping us create opportunities for self-expression and growth. Non-Transferable: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or other items.

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