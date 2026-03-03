No Man's Land Film Festival 11th Annual Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Everything the light touches is yours, Your Majesty. With the Queen Bee you'll feel in control of it all, from big mountain powder lines, to the park, all while hitting groomers or jibs along the way. This board pop, locks, and drops in the park and holds a carve when you want to put it in cruise control.
The fair market value of this item is $529.
Starting bid
Whatever your riding style, the Myth is ready to take you wherever you want to go, when you want to go. With dual hybrid camber under each foot, this all mountain snowboard will keep you confident whether you’re dropping into technical lines, snaking between trees and moguls, or jibbing in the park.
The fair market value of this item is $529.
Starting bid
The world’s largest ski & snowboard festival for women and gender-expansive riders — a high-energy day celebrating community, empowerment, and the pure joy of sliding on snow.
The fair market value of this item is $275.
Starting bid
Robust and reliable this Friend combines classic features and significant additions to create an intriguing mix of old and new.
The fair market value of these items is $489.90.
Starting bid
Robust and reliable this Friend combines classic features and significant additions to create an intriguing mix of old and new.
The fair market value of these items is $304.90.
Starting bid
Robust and reliable this Friend combines classic features and significant additions to create an intriguing mix of old and new.
The fair market value of these items is $199.95.
Starting bid
Pull on these OCUN pro-version crack climbing gloves for max performance and sensitivity. They use a CAT 1.5 rubber compound for superior grip and improved durability.
The fair market value of this item is $54.95.
Starting bid
Pull on these OCUN pro-version crack climbing gloves for max performance and sensitivity. They use a CAT 1.5 rubber compound for superior grip and improved durability.
The fair market value of this item is $54.95.
Starting bid
Pull on these OCUN pro-version crack climbing gloves for max performance and sensitivity. They use a CAT 1.5 rubber compound for superior grip and improved durability.
The fair market value of this item is $54.95.
Starting bid
OCUN Neon 3 harness has self-locking buckles at the waist and legs to adapt to your current needs. Thanks to the unique design of the padding that extends beyond the carrying straps, you will never be painfully cut into your skin. Neon Lady has three self-locking buckles Its design ensures an even weight distribution in the fall and respects the female anatomy.
The fair market value of this item is $89.95.
Starting bid
The Webee Bigwall is a lightweight, comfortable, and affordable bigwall harness. Waist and leg loops are molded, perforated foam that gives structure with excellent breathability. Belay loops have a wear and tear indicator. Buckles are double backed stainless steel. Dual waist buckles allow you to adjust for a comfortable fit for all day use.
The fair market value of this item is $119.95.
Starting bid
A great performing all-around indoor or outdoor rope. A thinner option to the VR9 9.8mm. Made in the USA. The VR96’s design is built off the popular VR9 9.8mm with the same handling and feel climbers love, just with a little less bulk. This Limited Edition VR96 rope’s sheath pattern is a tribute to the Kenyan flag.
Starting bid
The Stormbreak 2 features a roomy vestibule to store gear, a large door for easy access and amazing views of the great outdoors and strategic ventilation for better airflow, this is the ideal tent for making campsite memories.
The fair market value of this item is $220.
Starting bid
The Wawona Bed Double Sleeping Bag delivers comfort and warmth using fully recycled fabrics. The roomy, rectangular design is large enough to fit two sleepers without feeling crowded. Plus, it has a temperature rating of 20 degrees, helping you stay warm in cold conditions.
The fair market value of this item is $250.
Starting bid
The North Face designed this 20°F synthetic mummy bag to be as compressible as possible without sacrificing warmth, making it a versatile choice for multi-day trips and unpredictable conditions
The fair market value of this item is $190.
Starting bid
Featuring Radiant Recovery technology, mapped to key areas inside its shell, creating a heat-reflective layer that traps warmth—perfect for chilling nights in the wild. Insulated with 950-fill RDS®-certified down, it keeps you warm even when the wind howls and the air is so crisp, your snores turn to ghosts.
The fair market value of this item is $775.
Starting bid
Nimbus UL Single Door 2P Tent has streamlined features and a sil-nylon rainfly that offers full protection without PU-coatings or flame-retardant chemicals, the Nimbus is an integral part of your ultralight trail kit. Best uses are for backpacking and ultralight backpacking.
The fair market value of this item is $460.
Starting bid
Weighing less than 2 lbs., this ultralight 45-liter pack is built to go far. It's fully waterproof thanks to ALUULA™ shell fabric. The innovative swivel hipbelt distributes weight naturally.
The fair market value of this item is $575.
Starting bid
Weighing less than 2 lbs., this ultralight 45-liter pack is built to go far. It's fully waterproof thanks to ALUULA™ shell fabric. The innovative swivel hipbelt distributes weight naturally.
The fair market value of this item is $595.
Starting bid
You'll be ready to go from town to trail and back again with this Mountain Hardwear jacket. The sun protective fabric has you covered for roaming far and wide.
The fair market value of this item is $140.
Starting bid
You'll be ready to go from town to trail and back again with this Mountain Hardwear jacket. The sun protective fabric has you covered for roaming far and wide.
The fair market value of this item is $140.
Starting bid
Completely overhauled, the new Camp 4 duffels offer an integrated cinch pocket to organize your gear as well as a bevy of thoughtfully designed carry options.
The fair market value of this item is $195.
Starting bid
Completely overhauled, the new Camp 4 duffels offer an integrated cinch pocket to organize your gear as well as a bevy of thoughtfully designed carry options.
The fair market value of this item is $155.
Starting bid
This sturdy 40-liter Patagonia duffel fits in an overhead bin—perfect for small loads and long weekends. Carry it by the haul handles, or wear it like a backpack with the removable shoulder straps.
The fair market value of this item is $165.
Starting bid
RAB Radeon Sleeping Bag is built for damp, cold trekking and wild camping. It's the perfect sleeping bag for wet environments where synthetic insulation really shines. It stays warm even if moisture sneaks in, and is a durable, no-fuss choice for wild camping or rough-weather trekking.
The fair market value of this item is $240.
Starting bid
RAB Radeon Sleeping Bag is built for damp, cold trekking and wild camping. It's the perfect sleeping bag for wet environments where synthetic insulation really shines. It stays warm even if moisture sneaks in, and is a durable, no-fuss choice for wild camping or rough-weather trekking.
The fair market value of this item is $240.
Starting bid
18x24 LE(limited edition) signed print and titled “Flat Irons”. Frame not included.
Britni Mara is a Boulder-based visual artist who earned her BFA in Studio Art from Bradley University and pursued post-graduate studies at the Siena Art Institute in Italy. Her art is an intrinsic reflection of her existence, constantly striving to capture the randomness of movement. Her practice is rooted in the spirit of post-war abstract expressionism and inspired by the nature found in her surroundings.
The fair market value of this item is $125.00
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