No Man's Land x Asheville Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Your One Ski Quiver. Like a good pair of jeans will go from the trails, to the dance floor, to the bedroom floor, the award-winning SOS all-mountain ski transitions from couloirs, to groomers, to powder-filled bowls, seamlessly.
The fair market value of this item is $829.
Starting bid
Whatever your riding style, the Myth is ready to take you wherever you want to go, when you want to go. With dual hybrid camber under each foot, this all mountain snowboard will keep you confident whether you’re dropping into technical lines, snaking between trees and moguls, or jibbing in the park.
The fair market value of this item is $529.
Starting bid
Robust and reliable this Friend combines classic features and significant additions to create an intriguing mix of old and new.
The fair market value of these items is $304.90.
Starting bid
Robust and reliable this Friend combines classic features and significant additions to create an intriguing mix of old and new.
The fair market value of these items is $199.95.
Starting bid
Light, breathable, and made to fit just right — the AC Lite 14 SL is designed specifically for women who want comfort on the move. Compact, capable, and built to keep you comfortable from first step to summit.
The fair market value of these items is $100.
Starting bid
Top and bottom Hawk Wire carabiner for easy clipping and elimination of gate flutter and freezing.
The fair market value of these items is $100.
Starting bid
Pull on these OCUN pro-version crack climbing gloves for max performance and sensitivity. They use a CAT 1.5 rubber compound for superior grip and improved durability.
The fair market value of this item is $54.95.
Starting bid
OCUN Neon 3 harness has self-locking buckles at the waist and legs to adapt to your current needs. Thanks to the unique design of the padding that extends beyond the carrying straps, you will never be painfully cut into your skin. Neon Lady has three self-locking buckles Its design ensures an even weight distribution in the fall and respects the female anatomy.
The fair market value of this item is $89.95.
Starting bid
The Webee Bigwall is a lightweight, comfortable, and affordable bigwall harness. Waist and leg loops are molded, perforated foam that gives structure with excellent breathability. Belay loops have a wear and tear indicator. Buckles are double backed stainless steel. Dual waist buckles allow you to adjust for a comfortable fit for all day use.
The fair market value of this item is $119.95.
Starting bid
The Stormbreak 2 features a roomy vestibule to store gear, a large door for easy access and amazing views of the great outdoors and strategic ventilation for better airflow, this is the ideal tent for making campsite memories.
The fair market value of this item is $220.
Starting bid
Featuring Radiant Recovery technology, mapped to key areas inside its shell, creating a heat-reflective layer that traps warmth—perfect for chilling nights in the wild. Insulated with 950-fill RDS®-certified down, it keeps you warm even when the wind howls and the air is so crisp, your snores turn to ghosts.
The fair market value of this item is $775.
Starting bid
Nimbus UL Single Door 2P Tent has streamlined features and a sil-nylon rainfly that offers full protection without PU-coatings or flame-retardant chemicals, the Nimbus is an integral part of your ultralight trail kit. Best uses are for backpacking and ultralight backpacking.
The fair market value of this item is $460.
Starting bid
Weighing less than 2 lbs., this ultralight 45-liter pack is built to go far. It's fully waterproof thanks to ALUULA™ shell fabric. The innovative swivel hipbelt distributes weight naturally.
The fair market value of this item is $595.
Starting bid
You'll be ready to go from town to trail and back again with this Mountain Hardwear jacket. The sun protective fabric has you covered for roaming far and wide.
The fair market value of this item is $140.
Starting bid
You'll be ready to go from town to trail and back again with this Mountain Hardwear jacket. The sun protective fabric has you covered for roaming far and wide.
The fair market value of this item is $140.
Starting bid
The Kor AirShell Hooded Jacket is an essential layer for fast-paced adventures in unpredictable conditions. Built with Pertex® Quantum Air ripstop fabric, this ultralight jacket balances wind resistance with breathability, keeping us comfortable when pushing our limits on exposed ridges and blustery trails.
The fair market value of this item is $164.
Starting bid
RAB Radeon Sleeping Bag is built for damp, cold trekking and wild camping. It's the perfect sleeping bag for wet environments where synthetic insulation really shines. It stays warm even if moisture sneaks in, and is a durable, no-fuss choice for wild camping or rough-weather trekking.
The fair market value of this item is $190.
Starting bid
Armed with 650FP duck down, a spacious wide mummy shape, windproof Pertex® Quantum fabric, and a clever baffle construction that maximises warmth for weight, it's perfect for trekking and backpacking adventures.
The fair market value of this item is $340.
Starting bid
The recycled Stratus™ R insulation is designed to trap air and reduce heat loss through convection. Constructed using 100% recycled insulation and recycled outer fabric finished with a fluorocarbon-free DWR, the Stratosphere 4 is lightweight, compact, and boasts a superior warmth-to-weight ratio.
The fair market value of this item is $150.
Starting bid
Constructed with body-contouring suspended mesh that distributes weight effectively, it has a reduced profile to minimise weight and keep your load stable, yet it’s also impressively durable, with a 140D ripstop nylon that withstands the wear and tear of the trail.
The fair market value of this item is $225.
Starting bid
Winner may select any La Sportiva climbing, trail, approach, or hiking shoe — versatile performance for all your outdoor adventures.
The fair market value of this item is around $210.
Starting bid
Durable, lightweight approach shoe designed for hiking, scrambling, and rock approaches. Perfect for outdoor adventures and comfort on rugged terrain.
The fair market value of this item is around $110.
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