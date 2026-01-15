No Mans Land Film Festival

Hosted by

No Mans Land Film Festival

About this event

NO MAN'S LAND x PATAGONIA

34 E Andrews Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30305, USA

General Admission
$20

Celebrate Black History Month with Film & Conversation! 🎬✨
Join us 5–9 PM for a special NMLFF screening + Filmmaker Q+A with Director Chad Brown + Athlete Latasha Greene.

$20 donation includes:

  • Full film program
  • Popcorn + N/A drinks (sparkly water, Olipop)
  • Entry into a special artist giveaway with Jitterbug Art Studio

Featured films:

  • Stunning doc following five BIPOC women in the Arctic Circle
  • Devin Brown’s journey to become the first Black woman to kayak the entire Mississippi River
  • …and many more!

Schedule:

  • Doors: 5 PM
  • Filmmaker Q+A: 6 PM
  • Films: 7 PM

Presented by No Man’s Land Film Festival in partnership with Patagonia Buckhead.


Come for the films, stay for the conversation, and celebrate stories of resilience, belonging, and sisterhood in the outdoors. 🍿💫

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