No Na Opio's (Nā Hoa o Puna) Memberships

Fall & Spring Membership
$180

Valid until March 6, 2027

This will cover your CLUB dues from July to June. You still need to purchase the Big Island HYSA player registration online.

Fall Fee only
$80

No expiration

This will cover your CLUB dues from July to December. You still need to purchase the Big Island HYSA player registration online.

Spring Fee only
$110

No expiration

This will cover your CLUB dues from January to June You still need to purchase the Big Island HYSA player registration online.

Little Buddies
$25

Valid until March 6, 2027

Only registered Little Buddies who have paid this fee are allowed to train on Mondays. Provide your own ball and a family member.

Double Roster Fee
$25

No expiration

Players from other clubs who are double rostered with Nā Hoa must pay a training fee and purchase Nā Hoa uniforms.

