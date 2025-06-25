No Na Opio's (Nā Hoa o Puna) Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 6, 2027
This will cover your CLUB dues from July to June. You still need to purchase the Big Island HYSA player registration online.
No expiration
This will cover your CLUB dues from July to December. You still need to purchase the Big Island HYSA player registration online.
No expiration
This will cover your CLUB dues from January to June You still need to purchase the Big Island HYSA player registration online.
Valid until March 6, 2027
Only registered Little Buddies who have paid this fee are allowed to train on Mondays. Provide your own ball and a family member.
No expiration
Players from other clubs who are double rostered with Nā Hoa must pay a training fee and purchase Nā Hoa uniforms.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!