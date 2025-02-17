HEAL Palestine, Inc.

Hosted by

HEAL Palestine, Inc.

About this event

Add a donation for HEAL Palestine, Inc.

$

Sales closed

No Other Land Film Screening

2384 James St

Syracuse, NY 13206, USA

General Admission- SOLD OUT
$10
Limited tickets will be available at the door, starting at 6pm. Ticket sales will be used to cover the cost of the venue and film rental. All additional proceeds will benefit HEAL Palestine, a leading NGO providing critical support for children with severe injuries and amputations who cannot receive adequate treatment in Gaza.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!