No Other Land Film Screening

Limited tickets will be available at the door, starting at 6pm. Ticket sales will be used to cover the cost of the venue and film rental. All additional proceeds will benefit HEAL Palestine, a leading NGO providing critical support for children with severe injuries and amputations who cannot receive adequate treatment in Gaza.

Limited tickets will be available at the door, starting at 6pm. Ticket sales will be used to cover the cost of the venue and film rental. All additional proceeds will benefit HEAL Palestine, a leading NGO providing critical support for children with severe injuries and amputations who cannot receive adequate treatment in Gaza.

More details...