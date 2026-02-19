No Other Land - Gary United Methodist Church

Admission to this event is free, but your support can make a lasting impact. A donation of any amount helps us continue our mission to build unity, solidarity, and awareness. Your contributions directly fund screenings, workshops, cultural events, and vital advocacy efforts. In these critical times, we must strengthen relationships and shed light on the truth of oppression and suffering. With your help, we can amplify voices, educate communities, and inspire action. Stand with us—every contribution brings us closer to justice.