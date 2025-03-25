Latino Muslim Unity

Latino Muslim Unity

Eid Night 4 Palestine - No Other Land Movie Screening

4065 Jackson Ave

Culver City, CA 90232, USA

March 31st: 6:30 PM Movie Screening Only
$20

No Other Land Movie Screening begins at 6:30PM, includes short film $17.74

March 31st Eid ticket: Qanoun, Halal Tacos, & Knafeh
$35

🔹 $35 – Includes qanoun performance, halal tacos & knafeh. This does not include film screening.

March 31st: Children’s ticket
$15

Arts & crafts and tacos.
This does not include film screening.

March 31st: 8PM Movie & Halal Tacos
$40

🔹 $35, halal tacos & No Other Land Screening, includes short film $17.74

March 31st: 8PM Movie, Halal Tacos, & Knafeh
$45

🔹 $45 qanoun, halal tacos, knafeh & children’s activities & No Other Land Screening includes short film $17.74

March 31st: 8PM Movie Screening Only
$20

No Other Land Movie Screening begins at 8PM, includes short film $17.74

