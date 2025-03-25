Eid Night 4 Palestine - No Other Land Movie Screening

Hosted by
About this event
No Other Land Movie Screening begins at 6:30PM, includes short film $17.74
🔹 $35 – Includes qanoun performance, halal tacos & knafeh. This does not include film screening.
Arts & crafts and tacos.
This does not include film screening.
🔹 $35, halal tacos & No Other Land Screening, includes short film $17.74
🔹 $45 qanoun, halal tacos, knafeh & children’s activities & No Other Land Screening includes short film $17.74
No Other Land Movie Screening begins at 8PM, includes short film $17.74
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!