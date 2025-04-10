No Poetry No Peace™

Support the poets with a donation to both the participating poets and our Authentic Voices Fellowship. Your donation will be divided between the poets and the Authentic Voices Fellowship. Your donation will help to create equity in the publishing world, through the Authentic Voices Fellowship which supports women of color and voices that have been overlooked or stifled in the publishing world. We will email you a receipt for your donation. We will email you a receipt for your donation and a copy of the Authentic Voices, vol 2 anthology.

Support the poets with a donation to both the participating poets and our Authentic Voices Fellowship. Your donation will be divided between the poets and the Authentic Voices Fellowship. Your donation will help to create equity in the publishing world, through the Authentic Voices Fellowship which supports women of color and voices that have been overlooked or stifled in the publishing world. We will email you a receipt for your donation. We will email you a receipt for your donation and a copy of the Authentic Voices, vol 2 anthology.

More details...