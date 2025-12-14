Idaho Falls A Cappella Chorus

Hosted by

Idaho Falls A Cappella Chorus

About this event

No Show Holiday Show

Don't Drive in the Snow
Pay what you can

Support the chorus without scraping ice, sliding at intersections, or touching a windshield.

Don't Hunt for Parking
Pay what you can

Skip the circling, the long walk, and the "is this spot legal?" anxiety.

Don't Get Bundled Up
Pay what you can

No boots. No scarves. No wrestling with zippers. Pajamas welcome!

Don't Get a Babysitter
Pay what you can

No scheduling. No extra costs. Enjoy the music once the kids are asleep - or invite them to watch with you!

Stay Home - Cozy and Comfy
Pay what you can

Watch from your couch with a warm drink, fuzzy blanket, and zero obligations.

All of the Above + Extra Holiday Cheer!
Pay what you can

Maximum no-show perks, extra feel-good vibes, and our biggest thanks for supporting local music.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!