No Way Out But Up

$10-$25 per ticket recommended.
Help us keep circus arts accessible! This ticket gets you a seat at our Works in Progress fundraiser showcase. Your support helps our young performers share their art with the whole community.
$30-$50 per ticket recommended.
Power the show! This ticket covers the actual cost of your attendance and contributes directly to our May production fund. Your support helps us afford essential elements like costume materials, show equipment, and rehearsal space for our young artists.
$60-$100 per ticket recommended.
Make the magic possible! As a Production Champion, you're investing in the full circus experience. Your generosity helps offset community tickets AND funds the bigger costs ahead—professional venue rental, liability insurance, professional-grade rigging, and the elaborate costumes that make our May show spectacular. You're not just attending a show; you're making it possible for everyone.
