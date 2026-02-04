Noah Strong Foundation

Hosted by

Noah Strong Foundation

About this raffle

NoahStrong Foundation's Annual Raffle 2026

NOTHING BUT BAGELS
$1

NOTHING BUT BAGELS

Sponsored by our PHS Seniors This prize includes a Manhattan Bagel gift card, bagel accessories, everything bagel seasoning, and a bagel dish towel!

Prize value: $55

MY PHONE IS AT 6% SURVIVAL KIT
$1

MY PHONE IS AT 6% SURVIVAL

Sponsored by our PHS JUNIORS

The prize includes: This package includes Bluetooth speaker, power bank, AirTags, charging cords and a Ring Light.

Prize Value: $150

BALL OUT FOR NOAH
$1

BALL OUT FOR NOAH

Sponsored by our PHS SOPHOMORES. The basket includes: A variety of balls: 12 Titleist golf balls, a water football, a Wilson basketball, 3 Wilson tennis balls, and of course 12 orange lacrosse balls.

Prize Value: $80

DINNER'S DONE
$1

DINNER'S DONE

Sponsored by our PHS FRESHMAN

The basket includes: $50 Chipotle gift card and a $50 Chick-fil-A gift card.

Prize value: $100

YETI SIDELINE SIP & CHILL
$1

YETI SIDELINE SIP & CHILL

Donated by Grand Entry Doors This prize includes: 2 Yeti tumblers (one black and one white) and a black Yeti soft day trip cooler

Prize value: $140

HELLO SPRING PORCH REFRESH
$1

HELLO SPRING PORCH REFRESH

Donated by Porch Perfect Creations: $100 towards a front porch spring plant refresh. Your current containers will be filled with flowers and plants sure to make your front porch inviting!

Prize value: $100

TACO TUESDAY DONE
$1

TACO TUESDAY DONE

Donated by Benistar

$50 gift certificate towards Tacos 4 Life!

Prize value: $50

DESIGN YOUR DREAM TEES
$1

DESIGN YOUR DREAM TEES

Donated by Jessica Sterling.

Jessica will customize two t-shirts just for you! You can have it customized for an upcoming concert, create a game day tshirt, an event you are going to, or your next holiday or birthday. She is so talented and a WIZ on the Cricut.

Prize Value: $60

ALL-STAR CARD COLLECTION
$1

ALL-STAR CARD COLLECTION

Donated by: Palmetto Collectables

This prize includes:$100 gift card Palmetto Collectables, 2025 Absolute Football Hobby Mega Box, Zion Cases Trading Card Sling Pouch & Assorted supplies

Prize Value: $200

POKEMAN BASKET
$1

POKEMAN BASKET

Donated by: Palmetto Collectables This prize includes Mega Evolution Ascended Heros Elite Trainer Box, 2026 Pokemon Day Display Box, 2-Destined Rivals Sleeved Booster packs & Assorted supplies


Prize value: $160

BREW-TIFUL NIGHT OUT AT MIDDLE JAMES
$1

BREW-TIFUL NIGHT OUT AT MIDDLE JAMES BREWERY

Donated by Middle James Brewery

$100 gift card TO MIDDLE JAMES BREWERY, a Middle James hat and XL tshirt

Prize value: $100

ART LOOM: KIDS ART INTO HEIRLOOMS
$1

ART LOOM: CHILDHOOD ART, FOREVER

Donated by Art Loom

$50 dollar gift card to Art Loom

Transform your children's art into heirlooms. Art Loom can turn your child's artwork into beautiful canvas art, framed art, or a coffee table book. Her creative work is truly amazing! Check her out on Instagram.

Prize value: $50


Chick-fil-A Post Game Meals
$1

Chick-fil-A Post Game Meals

Donated by Arthur Porter

15 meal tickets for One Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Meal or 8 Count Nugget Meal. Redeemable at: Indian Land location


Prize value: $130


Add a donation for Noah Strong Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!