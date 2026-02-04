NoahStrong Foundation's Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
NOTHING BUT BAGELS
Sponsored by our PHS Seniors This prize includes a Manhattan Bagel gift card, bagel accessories, everything bagel seasoning, and a bagel dish towel!
Prize value: $55
MY PHONE IS AT 6% SURVIVAL
Sponsored by our PHS JUNIORS
The prize includes: This package includes Bluetooth speaker, power bank, AirTags, charging cords and a Ring Light.
Prize Value: $150
BALL OUT FOR NOAH
Sponsored by our PHS SOPHOMORES. The basket includes: A variety of balls: 12 Titleist golf balls, a water football, a Wilson basketball, 3 Wilson tennis balls, and of course 12 orange lacrosse balls.
Prize Value: $80
DINNER'S DONE
Sponsored by our PHS FRESHMAN
The basket includes: $50 Chipotle gift card and a $50 Chick-fil-A gift card.
Prize value: $100
YETI SIDELINE SIP & CHILL
Donated by Grand Entry Doors This prize includes: 2 Yeti tumblers (one black and one white) and a black Yeti soft day trip cooler
Prize value: $140
HELLO SPRING PORCH REFRESH
Donated by Porch Perfect Creations: $100 towards a front porch spring plant refresh. Your current containers will be filled with flowers and plants sure to make your front porch inviting!
Prize value: $100
TACO TUESDAY DONE
Donated by Benistar
$50 gift certificate towards Tacos 4 Life!
Prize value: $50
DESIGN YOUR DREAM TEES
Donated by Jessica Sterling.
Jessica will customize two t-shirts just for you! You can have it customized for an upcoming concert, create a game day tshirt, an event you are going to, or your next holiday or birthday. She is so talented and a WIZ on the Cricut.
Prize Value: $60
ALL-STAR CARD COLLECTION
Donated by: Palmetto Collectables
This prize includes:$100 gift card Palmetto Collectables, 2025 Absolute Football Hobby Mega Box, Zion Cases Trading Card Sling Pouch & Assorted supplies
Prize Value: $200
POKEMAN BASKET
Donated by: Palmetto Collectables This prize includes Mega Evolution Ascended Heros Elite Trainer Box, 2026 Pokemon Day Display Box, 2-Destined Rivals Sleeved Booster packs & Assorted supplies
Prize value: $160
BREW-TIFUL NIGHT OUT AT MIDDLE JAMES BREWERY
Donated by Middle James Brewery
$100 gift card TO MIDDLE JAMES BREWERY, a Middle James hat and XL tshirt
Prize value: $100
ART LOOM: CHILDHOOD ART, FOREVER
Donated by Art Loom
$50 dollar gift card to Art Loom
Transform your children's art into heirlooms. Art Loom can turn your child's artwork into beautiful canvas art, framed art, or a coffee table book. Her creative work is truly amazing! Check her out on Instagram.
Prize value: $50
Chick-fil-A Post Game Meals
Donated by Arthur Porter
15 meal tickets for One Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Meal or 8 Count Nugget Meal. Redeemable at: Indian Land location
Prize value: $130
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!