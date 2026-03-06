Noah's Ark Encounter Field Trip - Reserve Your Spot!

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About this event
This ticket reserves 1 family RSVP. Final pricing depends on overall group participation. To secure the trip and reserve your seat, a $100 per family deposit is required at registration. The remaining balance will be due 30 days prior to the trip but subject changes. Price includes taxes, administrative, and processing costs. Tickets are non-transferable once purchased. Tickets are only refunded if you inform us in writing that you're unable to attend within 24 hours of receiving official announcement. After 24 hours of the announcement, refunds are forfeited.
We are made up of parents and guardians who work together to create fun, memorable experiences for our families. Whenever possible, we like to provide small treats, goodies, or extra surprises during our events to make them even more special for our kids. Options donations and contributions help make this possible and allow us to ensure we have enough supplies for everyone, including accommodating last-minute unexpected changes. While completely optional, any contributions are greatly appreciated. Thank you for being a part of our community and helping make these experiences possible for all our families!
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