Noah's Voice Blessing Boutique

The UnNamed Blankie item
The UnNamed Blankie
$25

The UnNamed Blankie: For the children whose names we never knew, but whose lives still matter.


Each UnNamed Blankie is unique, made with the discretion of our volunteers. You will be contacted to discuss the details of the UnNamed Blankie for you- you can also arrange to hand pick it yourself at our location.

The Tribute Blankie item
The Tribute Blankie
$25

The Tribute Blankie: A new design each year, honoring a specific child.

2024 Sophia

2025 Addelyn

The Noah's Blankie item
The Noah's Blankie
$40

Honoring Noah, the namesake of our ministry.  A story of reconciliation, healing and restoration.

The Milan Blankie item
The Milan Blankie
$25

For Milan, a baby who is only a dream in a young man’s heart. The idea of her life, someday,  gives him roots in love and the courage to keep moving forward in hope.

The Saiya Blankie item
The Saiya Blankie
$25

This blanket honors the foster child whose stay with a family was only for a season of life. A reminder that every child who touches our lives leaves an imprint of love on our hearts that time cannot erase.

The Owen Blankie item
The Owen Blankie
$25

For Owen, whose life, though not without struggles, reflects the goodness of love, laughter, and growth. His story reminds us to be grateful for the gift of a childhood filled with joy and hope.

The Kingsley Blankie item
The Kingsley Blankie
$25

The Kingsley Blankie: For Kingsley, a little boy whose journey blends moments of deep joy with seasons of heartbreak. Anchored in faith and the verse, “The Lord will fight for you; you need only be still” (Exodus 14:14), his story teaches perseverance, trust, and hope in God’s perfect plan.

The Grace Blankie item
The Grace Blankie
$25

For Grace, whose arrival brought overwhelming joy and gratitude after years of waiting. Her life is a celebration of God’s perfect timing, that joy can follow seasons of surrender and that God’s grace is always enough.

The Hannah Blankie item
The Hannah Blankie
$25

This one honors the miscarried baby and reminds us that God’s plan is often different from our own. Though the pain can be deep, He is close to the brokenhearted and draws near to us as we mourn this loss.

The Hope Blankie item
The Hope Blankie
$25

For Hope, a living reminder that God’s promises are never forgotten. Her story of patience, prayer, and answered longing shows how faith and love can multiply blessings in ways we could never imagine.

The Sawyer Blankie item
The Sawyer Blankie
$25

Sawyer's  life is a testament to God’s faithfulness through waiting, loss, and healing. His story brings joy, laughter, and light, reminding us that even after heartache, God’s blessings arrive in His perfect time. As his mama reflects, “I pray for my boys daily, and I give them back to God in my heart. They are not truly mine; He loves them more than I ever could, and He is writing their stories just as He wrote mine.”

Noah's Voice T-Shirts
$20

White, Blue, Grey, Dusty Red

