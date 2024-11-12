NOBEL Women Annual Policy Brunch

748 Jackson Pl NW

Washington, DC 20006

General Admission
$250
NOBEL Women Members (dues paid)
$50
This ticket is for NOBEL Women who have paid their annual dues for the 2024 membership year
NOBEL Women (non-paid)
$200
This ticket is for black elected legislative women who have not paid the 2024 NOBEL Women membership dues.
VIP Tables
$4,000
A VIP table includes 8 seats with display of sponsor.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing