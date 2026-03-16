NOCG 2026 Derby Dinner

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About this event
•Prominent bar signage
• Signature cocktail naming opportunity (optional)
• 4 Event Tickets
• Recognition across event materials and social media
• Recognition on tables and décor elements
• 3 Event Tickets
• Recognition across event materials and social media
• Signage at bourbon pull station
• High-visibility placement during guest activation
• 2 Event Tickets
• Recognition across event materials and social media
• Recognition on contest signage
• Mention during winner announcements
• 2 Event Tickets
• Recognition across event materials and social media
• 2 Event Tickets
• Recognition across event materials and social media
•Name listed on sponsor signage
•1 Event Ticket
Your ticket includes entry, cocktails, and a seated family-style dinner benefiting North Oak Cliff Greenspace.
Don't miss your chance to take home a bottle of bourbon. Every ticket wins! Limited number of tickets available.
Single chance for choosing the winning horse.
Improve your odds or spread the luck around with a 3 ticket bundle!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!