North Oak Cliff Greenspace

Hosted by

North Oak Cliff Greenspace

About this event

NOCG 2026 Derby Dinner

1005 N Montclair Ave

Dallas, TX 75208, USA

The Bar Sponsor
$2,500

•Prominent bar signage

• Signature cocktail naming opportunity (optional)

• 4 Event Tickets

• Recognition across event materials and social media

Floral and Décor Sponsor
$2,000

• Recognition on tables and décor elements

• 3 Event Tickets

• Recognition across event materials and social media

Bourbon Pull Sponsor
$1,500

• Signage at bourbon pull station

• High-visibility placement during guest activation

• 2 Event Tickets

• Recognition across event materials and social media

Best Dressed Sponsor
$1,000

• Recognition on contest signage

• Mention during winner announcements

• 2 Event Tickets

• Recognition across event materials and social media

Dessert Sponsor
$1,000

• 2 Event Tickets

• Recognition across event materials and social media

Race Day Supporter
$500

•Name listed on sponsor signage

•1 Event Ticket

General Admission
$175

Your ticket includes entry, cocktails, and a seated family-style dinner benefiting North Oak Cliff Greenspace.

Bourbon Pull
$40

Don't miss your chance to take home a bottle of bourbon. Every ticket wins! Limited number of tickets available.

Winning Horse Entry
$20

Single chance for choosing the winning horse.

Winning Horse Entry Bundle
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Improve your odds or spread the luck around with a 3 ticket bundle!

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