Noche de Amor: A Night at Studio 54

Hosted by
About this event
Bring the flavor to the dance floor. As the Boogie & Bites Sponsor, your brand fuels the night with delicious food that keeps guests energized and dancing.
Includes:
Keep the party alive all night long. This sponsorship powers the beverages and keeps the good vibes flowing.
Includes:
Add a sweet touch to the night with the Sugar Rush candy bar experience guests will love.
Includes:
Bring the sparkle. The Disco Dust Sponsor delivers the glam with a glitter bar that lights up the dance floor.
Includes:
Encourage guests to unleash their inner disco persona at the Alter Ego After Dark station.
Includes:
Gather your crew and shine under the disco ball all night long.
Includes:
Perfect for a group ready to dance, connect, and celebrate.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!