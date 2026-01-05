Esperanza de Tejas

Esperanza de Tejas

Noche de Amor: A Night at Studio 54

Boogie & Bites
$8,000

Bring the flavor to the dance floor. As the Boogie & Bites Sponsor, your brand fuels the night with delicious food that keeps guests energized and dancing.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • 5 additional guest tickets
  • Exclusive recognition as the Food Sponsor
  • Logo placement on event signage
  • Social media shoutouts
  • Inclusion on the official group thank-you flyer
    (featured on the Esperanza de Tejas website for years to come)
  • Drink tickets for all guests at your table
Stayin’ Alive Sips
$6,000

Keep the party alive all night long. This sponsorship powers the beverages and keeps the good vibes flowing.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Exclusive recognition as the Beverage Sponsor
  • Logo placement near the bar area
  • Social media shoutouts
  • Inclusion on the official group thank-you flyer
    (featured on the Esperanza de Tejas website for years to come)
  • Drink tickets for all guests at your table
Sugar Rush
$5,000

Add a sweet touch to the night with the Sugar Rush candy bar experience guests will love.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Recognition at the Sugar Rush candy bar
  • Social media shoutouts
  • Inclusion on the official group thank-you flyer
    (featured on the Esperanza de Tejas website for years to come)
  • Drink tickets for all guests at your table
Disco Dust
$4,000

Bring the sparkle. The Disco Dust Sponsor delivers the glam with a glitter bar that lights up the dance floor.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Recognition at the Disco Dust glitter bar
  • Social media shoutouts
  • Inclusion on the official group thank-you flyer
    (featured on the Esperanza de Tejas website for years to come)
  • Drink tickets for all guests at your table
Alter Ego After Dark
$3,000

Encourage guests to unleash their inner disco persona at the Alter Ego After Dark station.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Recognition at the Alter Ego After Dark station
  • Social media shoutouts
  • Inclusion on the official group thank-you flyer
    (featured on the Esperanza de Tejas website for years to come)
  • Drink tickets for all guests at your table
Mirror Ball Crew
$2,500

Gather your crew and shine under the disco ball all night long.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Inclusion on the official group thank-you flyer
    (featured on the Esperanza de Tejas website for years to come)
  • Drink tickets for all guests
Funky Fresh Friends
$1,500

Perfect for a group ready to dance, connect, and celebrate.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Inclusion on the official group thank-you flyer
    (featured on the Esperanza de Tejas website for years to come)
  • Drink tickets for all guests
Add a donation for Esperanza de Tejas

$

