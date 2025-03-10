Esperanza de Tejas

Hosted by

Esperanza de Tejas

About this event

Noche de Amor: A Night in Havana

3700 Ocean Dr

Corpus Christi, TX 78411, USA

Tapas Sponsor
$5,000

*Company tent over tapas area *Logo featured on event napkins
*Logo displayed at the Tapas Table
*Logo in event program
*Social media post pre and post event
*Opportunity to provide swag for bags
*12 seats at the event
*36 drink tickets
*Access to VIP Lounge
*Access to VIP Cigar Bar

Cigar Bar Sponsor
$5,000

*Logo on cigar boxes
*Logo in event program
*Social media post pre and post event
*Opportunity to provide swag for bags
*12 seats at the event
*36 drink tickets
*Access to VIP Lounge
*Access to VIP Cigar Bar

Azucar Sponsor
$3,000

*Logo on fruit and dessert table
*Logo in event program
*Social media post pre and post event
*Opportunity to provide swag for bags
*10 seats at the event
*25 drink tickets
*Access to VIP Lounge
*Access to VIP Cigar Bar

Esperanza Sponsor
$2,000

*Logo in event program
*Opportunity to provide swag *for bags
*10 seats at the event
*20 drink tickets
*Access to VIP Lounge
*5 cigar tickets

Amor Sponsor
$1,000

*Logo in event program
*8 seats at the event
*16 drink tickets
*Access to VIP Lounge
*4 cigar tickets

Amigo Sponsor
$650

*Logo in event program
*5 seats at the event
*10 drink tickets
*2 cigar tickets

Individual Ticket
$150

*1 seat at the event
*2 drink tickets

Add a donation for Esperanza de Tejas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!