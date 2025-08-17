Noche de Amor: A Night in Havana Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pamper yourself Mamacita! This package includes: Mani & Pedi at Anthony's, Glam Makeup Session with Dust My Face Makeup Artist and a massage with Coastal Bend Day Spa. This package is valued at $450.
Hook Em Horns! Are you a Longhorn Fan? Then bid on this hand signed jersey. This is valued at $500.
Valued at $800.
Own a slice of the court from the maestro himself. This signed floorboard brings TP9’s clutch magic straight to your fan cave. Small square, big bragging rights. Valued at $750.
Turn the needle and feel the story. This hand-signed album brings Jelly Roll’s grit, redemption, and big-hearted lyrics straight to your collection. Frame it or spin it. Either way, it rocks. Valued at 1300.
Two icons, one love story. Strum the autographed Taylor and rep #87 like it’s game day and tour night rolled into one. Stadium roar meets glitter core. Bid high and let your fan cave enter its superstar era. Valued at 350.
Burger bliss x10. Each VIP card scores any combo meal on the menu, burger, fries, and a drink. Share with friends or stash for late-night cravings. Your taste buds just won the auction. Valued at $150.
Cap off your collection with big-league swagger. This autographed Rangers lid from Hoby Milner brings dugout vibes and display-case bragging rights. Wear it, frame it, flaunt it, just don’t let it get stolen in the 9th. Valued at $100
Enjoy FNF with a botlle of crown royal, 2 L of Coca Cola, Beer Nuts and Pretzels. A must have as you watch your favorite team.
Brisket, breakfast tacos, and that famous sweet tea. Treat yourself to a Texas-size bite. Bid, swipe, smile.
Claws out, lashes up. Treat yourself to a fresh Savage Nails manicure and a fluttery lash set by Rico, the glam dream team. Perfect for date night, photo day, or just because you’re the moment. By appointment; subject to availability; gratuity not included. Valued at $200
Worth $995.
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay in a spacious 2-bedroom condo at the beautiful Port Royal Ocean Resort. Nestled along the Texas coast, Port Royal offers luxury accommodations, breathtaking views, and resort-style amenities including the largest lagoon-style pool in Texas, swim-up bars, private cabanas, and easy beach access.
Details:
Fuel your day the healthy way with this Smoothie King prize pack! Enjoy a $20 gift card toward your favorite smoothies, a Smoothie King branded T-shirt, and a towel perfect for workouts or beach days. Valued at $60 total, this package is a fun way to stay refreshed and energized.
Value - $600**
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Treat yourself to a delicious dining experience at Drunkn Noodlez, where bold flavors and creative dishes meet in every bowl. Whether you’re craving classic stir-fry, savory noodles, or unique Asian-inspired eats, this $40 gift card is your ticket to a flavorful night out.
Estimated Value: $160
Dive into a full year of fun and discovery at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi with a dual membership for two. As members, you’ll enjoy:
This membership is perfect for couples, families, or friends who want to enjoy the beauty and excitement of marine life year-round.
Rev up the fun with a ride in a Gulf Coast Moke—a modern, electric, open-top utility vehicle that captures the spirit of beachside cruising. These stylish Mokes are perfect for exploring Port Aransas’s 18 miles of shoreline, offering both flair and eco-friendly performance. Each Moke is equipped for safety and comfort, often featuring Bluetooth stereos, backup cameras, headlights, and more—making your beach boulevard adventure both scenic and seamless
Turn heads with this timeless Kendra Scott set. This set can be worn everyday or on your special occasions. Bid to make it yours.
Set sail on an unforgettable evening with a Sunset Cruise from Harrison’s Landing. Relax aboard a charming boat as you drift along the Corpus Christi Bay, enjoying breathtaking waterfront views and the beauty of the sun setting over the horizon. Perfect for a romantic outing, a fun adventure with friends, or a peaceful escape to end the day in style.
Experience the thrill of flight with a Discovery Flight for one from Splendid Aviation! Guided by a certified flight instructor, you’ll take to the skies for an unforgettable hands-on introduction to aviation. Feel the excitement of being in the cockpit, learn the basics of flying, and enjoy breathtaking views of the Coastal Bend from above. Perfect for aviation enthusiasts, bucket list dreamers, or anyone ready for an adventure they’ll never forget.
From Nola Verdin: a vivid, fiesta-bright original that dances with bold color and Mexican folk-art spirit. ¡Listo to be the conversation starter on your wall! Valued at $175.
This beautiful Marc Jacobs Tote Bag was donated by Julian Gold. It is bold, bright and the perfect addition to your collection
Houston legend, unmistakable signature. This autographed José Altuve photo captures the energy of one of baseball’s elite. Ideal for the fan cave, office, or gift. Valued at $150
A fan-favorite from Esteban Carreras, the Chupa Cabra blends rich Nicaraguan tobaccos for a smooth, slow-burning smoke with notes of cocoa, baking spice, and toasted cedar. Beautifully box-pressed and finished with a rugged, oily wrapper perfect for the aficionado or the celebratory first-timer. Includes full factory box.
Vast open-air living is set over 74 pristine tropical acres, with four distinct villa complexes encompassing two tennis courts, five infinity pools, and a luxurious ocean-facing spa. Wander lavish, Bali-inspired interiors caressed by gentle trade winds, then retreat to the sanctuary of your en-suite for uninterrupted ocean views from the sun-drenched terrace.
Tranquil, palm-lined beaches invite you to sink back and unwind with long stretches of powder-white sand promising total privacy. Slip into the warm turquoise waters for sailing, paddle boarding or snorkeling alongside spectacular coral reefs. Hiking trails meander past hidden coves and flamingo-crested shores before opening onto breathtaking panoramic vistas.
Warm, island evenings call for alfresco dining with bespoke menus crafted by world-class chefs. Dine under the swaying palms or by the lights of the poolside pergola with dedicated concierge service arranging every detail. Then head to the shore for one of the island’s legendary beach parties as you dance the night away beneath endless starry skies.
Bedroom configuration:
Your exclusive private island experience includes 5 nights for up to 48 guests on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island:
$100 to LongHorn + $25 to Dave & Buster’s. Eat well. Play hard. Repeat.
White-hot smile, polished nails, fresh cut. Ferrell Family Dentistry, Anthony’s, and haircut with Kasey Q.. Treat yourself or gift it.
Refresh, renew, and restore with one professional colon hydrotherapy sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics. This gentle, natural wellness service is designed to support detoxification, improve digestion, and promote overall health. Perfect for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness journey or simply feel lighter and more energized.
Refresh, renew, and restore with one professional colon hydrotherapy sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics. This gentle, natural wellness service is designed to support detoxification, improve digestion, and promote overall health. Perfect for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness journey or simply feel lighter and more energized.
Add timeless style to your wardrobe with this Kate Spade Madison Saffiano East West Leather Large Laptop Tote (valued at $400). Designed with sleek sophistication and plenty of space, it’s perfect for work, travel, or everyday elegance. Pair it with a stunning Kendra Scott necklace (valued at $90) to complete your look with just the right touch of sparkle.
Enjoy a ride like no other with an unforgettable group experience aboard the Blue Shore Pedal Lounge in downtown Corpus Christi. Pedal, laugh, and explore the city as you cruise along in this eco-friendly, pedal-powered party bike that fits up to 14 (to 16) friends. Bring your favorite drinks, your best playlist, and your party spirit — the electric assist helps when the pedaling slows, so the fun never stops.
Donated by LaToya Rodriguez, a fresh floral bar for 10, with no attendant. Excludes any flower holidays. Valued at $250
Your Punta Cana experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a stunning studio villa at the four-star, all-inclusive Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana
Terms and Conditions
Bid on this item for your chance to see Tejano Legend and certified Papi Chulo Bobby Pulido at Hilliard Center on October 11th. This item was donated by Yvonne Farrell Account Executive at iHeart Media.
If you are a Coastal Bend art lover, you know who La Lisa is. Add to your collection and bid on this one of a kind piece.
Capture your special moments with a 1-hour outdoor photography session from Magnolia Mint Photography. This package includes 10+ professionally edited digital images delivered via a private online link, making it easy to view, download, and share your photos. Perfect for family portraits, couples, seniors, or simply celebrating life’s milestones in a beautiful outdoor setting.
This basket has a plush blanket, mug, puzzle, cocoa and $20 dollar Barnes and Noble gift card. Perfect for the holidays or a night in.
Your Chiang Mai experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a sumptuous two-bedroom suites at a five-star luxury resort in northern Thailand.
Terms and Conditions
Celebrate the rich Hispanic culture in the Coastal Bend by bidding on this bright and bold woven small bag and Dia de Los Muertos earrings.
Elevate your cocktail game with this deluxe Martini Lovers Gift Set valued at $275! This indulgent package includes everything you need for the perfect night in:
Refresh your look with a $220 gift certificate good for 20 units of Botox. This treatment is perfect for softening fine lines and wrinkles, giving you a smoother, more youthful appearance. Administered by licensed professionals, Botox is one of the most trusted and effective cosmetic treatments available today.
Whether you’re looking to refresh your look for a special occasion or simply want to feel more confident in your skin, this certificate is your ticket to a rejuvenated you.
Step into history with four admission tickets to the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. Explore the Presidential Library and Museum, where interactive exhibits, artifacts, and multimedia displays bring history to life. From the Oval Office replica to exhibits on key moments of the Bush presidency, this experience offers a fascinating look at American leadership, policy, and legacy.
Perfect for history buffs, students, or families looking for an enriching and educational day trip.
Value $850
Value $3500
