eventClosed

Noche de Amor: A Night in Havana Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

3700 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411, USA

Mamacita Package item
Mamacita Package
$135

Pamper yourself Mamacita! This package includes: Mani & Pedi at Anthony's, Glam Makeup Session with Dust My Face Makeup Artist and a massage with Coastal Bend Day Spa. This package is valued at $450.

Hand Signed DeMarvion Overshown XL Longhorn Jersey item
Hand Signed DeMarvion Overshown XL Longhorn Jersey
$200

Hook Em Horns! Are you a Longhorn Fan? Then bid on this hand signed jersey. This is valued at $500.

Signed #88 Cee Dee Lamb Photo item
Signed #88 Cee Dee Lamb Photo
$200

Valued at $800.

Tony Parker Signed Mini Floorboard item
Tony Parker Signed Mini Floorboard
$150

Own a slice of the court from the maestro himself. This signed floorboard brings TP9’s clutch magic straight to your fan cave. Small square, big bragging rights. Valued at $750.

Signed Jelly Roll Vinyl Album item
Signed Jelly Roll Vinyl Album
$300

Turn the needle and feel the story. This hand-signed album brings Jelly Roll’s grit, redemption, and big-hearted lyrics straight to your collection. Frame it or spin it. Either way, it rocks. Valued at 1300.

Eras & End Zones Jersey item
Eras & End Zones Jersey
$100

Two icons, one love story. Strum the autographed Taylor and rep #87 like it’s game day and tour night rolled into one. Stadium roar meets glitter core. Bid high and let your fan cave enter its superstar era. Valued at 350.

In-N-Out VIP Combo Pack (10 cards) item
In-N-Out VIP Combo Pack (10 cards)
$45

Burger bliss x10. Each VIP card scores any combo meal on the menu, burger, fries, and a drink. Share with friends or stash for late-night cravings. Your taste buds just won the auction. Valued at $150.

Texas Rangers Hat signed by Hoby Milner item
Texas Rangers Hat signed by Hoby Milner
$30

Cap off your collection with big-league swagger. This autographed Rangers lid from Hoby Milner brings dugout vibes and display-case bragging rights. Wear it, frame it, flaunt it, just don’t let it get stolen in the 9th. Valued at $100

Friday Night Lights Basket item
Friday Night Lights Basket
$25

Enjoy FNF with a botlle of crown royal, 2 L of Coca Cola, Beer Nuts and Pretzels. A must have as you watch your favorite team.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q $30 Gift Card and Mug item
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q $30 Gift Card and Mug
$10

Brisket, breakfast tacos, and that famous sweet tea. Treat yourself to a Texas-size bite. Bid, swipe, smile.

Set & Slay: Savage x Rico item
Set & Slay: Savage x Rico
$60

Claws out, lashes up. Treat yourself to a fresh Savage Nails manicure and a fluttery lash set by Rico, the glam dream team. Perfect for date night, photo day, or just because you’re the moment. By appointment; subject to availability; gratuity not included. Valued at $200

Two-Night Getaway at Port Royal Ocean Resort item
Two-Night Getaway at Port Royal Ocean Resort
$300

Worth $995.

Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay in a spacious 2-bedroom condo at the beautiful Port Royal Ocean Resort. Nestled along the Texas coast, Port Royal offers luxury accommodations, breathtaking views, and resort-style amenities including the largest lagoon-style pool in Texas, swim-up bars, private cabanas, and easy beach access.

Details:

  • Two-night stay in a 2-bedroom condo
  • Based on availability
  • Not valid during holidays, spring break, summer weekends, or special events
  • Expires: 12/31/2026
Smoothie King Gift Set item
Smoothie King Gift Set
$20

Fuel your day the healthy way with this Smoothie King prize pack! Enjoy a $20 gift card toward your favorite smoothies, a Smoothie King branded T-shirt, and a towel perfect for workouts or beach days. Valued at $60 total, this package is a fun way to stay refreshed and energized.

Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$200

Value - $600**


Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store

Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. 

Drunkn' Noodlez $40 Gift Card item
Drunkn' Noodlez $40 Gift Card
$15

Treat yourself to a delicious dining experience at Drunkn Noodlez, where bold flavors and creative dishes meet in every bowl. Whether you’re craving classic stir-fry, savory noodles, or unique Asian-inspired eats, this $40 gift card is your ticket to a flavorful night out.

Yearly Membership for Two – Texas State Aquarium item
Yearly Membership for Two – Texas State Aquarium
$50

Estimated Value: $160

Dive into a full year of fun and discovery at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi with a dual membership for two. As members, you’ll enjoy:

  • Unlimited free admission for 12 months
  • Free entry to the H-E-B Splash Park
  • Complimentary parking (up to two vehicles per visit)
  • Discounts: 10% off dining, gift shops, and special programs
  • Guest discounts on admission
  • Reciprocal benefits at more than 150 accredited zoos and aquariums nationwide

This membership is perfect for couples, families, or friends who want to enjoy the beauty and excitement of marine life year-round.


Gulf Coast Mokes Beach One Day Rental item
Gulf Coast Mokes Beach One Day Rental
$90

Rev up the fun with a ride in a Gulf Coast Moke—a modern, electric, open-top utility vehicle that captures the spirit of beachside cruising. These stylish Mokes are perfect for exploring Port Aransas’s 18 miles of shoreline, offering both flair and eco-friendly performance. Each Moke is equipped for safety and comfort, often featuring Bluetooth stereos, backup cameras, headlights, and more—making your beach boulevard adventure both scenic and seamless

Kendra Scott Set item
Kendra Scott Set
$15

Turn heads with this timeless Kendra Scott set. This set can be worn everyday or on your special occasions. Bid to make it yours.

Sunset Cruise item
Sunset Cruise
$25

Set sail on an unforgettable evening with a Sunset Cruise from Harrison’s Landing. Relax aboard a charming boat as you drift along the Corpus Christi Bay, enjoying breathtaking waterfront views and the beauty of the sun setting over the horizon. Perfect for a romantic outing, a fun adventure with friends, or a peaceful escape to end the day in style.

Splendid Aviation Discovery Flight item
Splendid Aviation Discovery Flight
$100

Experience the thrill of flight with a Discovery Flight for one from Splendid Aviation! Guided by a certified flight instructor, you’ll take to the skies for an unforgettable hands-on introduction to aviation. Feel the excitement of being in the cockpit, learn the basics of flying, and enjoy breathtaking views of the Coastal Bend from above. Perfect for aviation enthusiasts, bucket list dreamers, or anyone ready for an adventure they’ll never forget.

Custom piece by Nola V item
Custom piece by Nola V
$35

From Nola Verdin: a vivid, fiesta-bright original that dances with bold color and Mexican folk-art spirit. ¡Listo to be the conversation starter on your wall! Valued at $175.

Julian Gold: Marc Jacobs Tote item
Julian Gold: Marc Jacobs Tote
$65

This beautiful Marc Jacobs Tote Bag was donated by Julian Gold. It is bold, bright and the perfect addition to your collection

Signed Astros Jose Altuve Framed Photo item
Signed Astros Jose Altuve Framed Photo
$50

Houston legend, unmistakable signature. This autographed José Altuve photo captures the energy of one of baseball’s elite. Ideal for the fan cave, office, or gift. Valued at $150

Cigars: Esteban Carreras Chupa Cabra Box item
Cigars: Esteban Carreras Chupa Cabra Box
$75

A fan-favorite from Esteban Carreras, the Chupa Cabra blends rich Nicaraguan tobaccos for a smooth, slow-burning smoke with notes of cocoa, baking spice, and toasted cedar. Beautifully box-pressed and finished with a rugged, oily wrapper perfect for the aficionado or the celebratory first-timer. Includes full factory box.

Necker Private Island Dream in British Virgin Islands item
Necker Private Island Dream in British Virgin Islands
$285,000

Vast open-air living is set over 74 pristine tropical acres, with four distinct villa complexes encompassing two tennis courts, five infinity pools, and a luxurious ocean-facing spa. Wander lavish, Bali-inspired interiors caressed by gentle trade winds, then retreat to the sanctuary of your en-suite for uninterrupted ocean views from the sun-drenched terrace.

Tranquil, palm-lined beaches invite you to sink back and unwind with long stretches of powder-white sand promising total privacy. Slip into the warm turquoise waters for sailing, paddle boarding or snorkeling alongside spectacular coral reefs. Hiking trails meander past hidden coves and flamingo-crested shores before opening onto breathtaking panoramic vistas.

Warm, island evenings call for alfresco dining with bespoke menus crafted by world-class chefs. Dine under the swaying palms or by the lights of the poolside pergola with dedicated concierge service arranging every detail. Then head to the shore for one of the island’s legendary beach parties as you dance the night away beneath endless starry skies.

Bedroom configuration:

  • The Great House - Master Suite: King size bed · En-suite bathroom · AC · Television · Kitchenette · Mini bar · Private terrace · Outdoor hot tub · Outdoor shower and bath · 180-degree ocean views
  • The Great House - Room 2: King size bed · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Outdoor shower · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Room 3: King size bed · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Outdoor shower · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Room 4: King size bed · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Room 5: King size bed · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Outdoor shower · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Room 6: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Room 7: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Outdoor shower · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Room 8: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Room 9: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Outdoor shower · Ocean view
  • The Great House - Moon & Sun: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Mini bar · Private terrace · Ocean view
  • The Great House - The Bunkroom: Three single sized bunk beds · En-suite bathroom · Games console · TV
  • The Great House - Leha Lo: King sized bed · Private stand-alone room · En-suite bathroom · Mini bar · Private wrap-around terrace · Outdoor shower · 180-degree ocean views
  • Bali Hi Complex - Bali Hi: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Plunge pool · Shared infinity pool · Ocean view
  • Bali Hi Complex - Bali Hi Upper: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Plunge pool · Shared infinity pool · Ocean view
  • Bali Hi Complex - Bali Cliff: ing sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Soaking tub · Indoor & outdoor shower · Private terrace · Plunge pool · Shared infinity pool · Ocean view
  • Bali Hi Complex - Bali Cliff Lower: King sized bed or two twins · Indoor & outdoor en-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Plunge pool · Shared infinity pool · Ocean view
  • Bali Hi Complex - Bali Beach: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Two private terraces · Plunge pool · Shared infinity pool · Flamingo beach view
  • Bali Lo Complex – Bali Lo: King sized bed · En-suite bathroom · Television · Mini bar · Open air lounge · Shared infinity pool · Ocean views
  • Bali Lo Complex – Bali Buah: King sized bed or two twins· En-suite bathroom · Mini bar · Private balcony with seating · Shared infinity pool · Ocean views
  • Bali Lo Complex – Bali Kukila: King sized bed · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Shared infinity pool · Ocean views
  • Temple House - Temple Master: King sized bed · En-suite bathroom · Marble soaking tub · Television · Outdoor shower · Private terrace · Shared infinity pool · Shared dining area, lounge, and bar · Panoramic ocean views
  • Temple House - Temple Sunrise: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Shared infinity pool · Shared dining area, lounge, and bar · Ocean views
  • Temple House - Temple Hi: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private terrace · Shared infinity pool · Shared dining area, lounge, and bar · Ocean views
  • Temple House - Temple Lo: King sized bed or two twins · En-suite bathroom · Private outdoor lounge · Outdoor shower & bathtub · Shared infinity pool · Shared dining area, lounge, and bar · Ocean views


Your exclusive private island experience includes 5 nights for up to 48 guests on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island:

  • Enjoy total privacy and exclusive use of the 74-acre island
  • Immerse yourself in warm turquoise waters and powder-white sands
  • Experience bespoke service and a stay tailored to your group
  • Rejuvenate with spa treatments and five stunning infinity pools
  • Relax over 4 villa complexes featuring luxurious en-suites
  • Take to the sea for scuba diving, sailing, water skiing, and more
  • Stay active with tennis, yoga, hiking or beach Olympics
  • Indulge in gourmet dining and legendary beach parties
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Longhorn Date Night Package item
Longhorn Date Night Package
$38

$100 to LongHorn + $25 to Dave & Buster’s. Eat well. Play hard. Repeat.

Glow Trio: Whitening + Mani/Pedi + Cut item
Glow Trio: Whitening + Mani/Pedi + Cut
$100

White-hot smile, polished nails, fresh cut. Ferrell Family Dentistry, Anthony’s, and haircut with Kasey Q.. Treat yourself or gift it.

#1 Colon Hydrotherapy Sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics item
#1 Colon Hydrotherapy Sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics
$36

Refresh, renew, and restore with one professional colon hydrotherapy sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics. This gentle, natural wellness service is designed to support detoxification, improve digestion, and promote overall health. Perfect for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness journey or simply feel lighter and more energized.

#2 Colon Hydrotherapy Sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics item
#2 Colon Hydrotherapy Sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics
$36

Refresh, renew, and restore with one professional colon hydrotherapy sessions from Corpus Christi Colonics. This gentle, natural wellness service is designed to support detoxification, improve digestion, and promote overall health. Perfect for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness journey or simply feel lighter and more energized.

Kate Spade Tote & Kendra Scott Necklace Set item
Kate Spade Tote & Kendra Scott Necklace Set
$100

Add timeless style to your wardrobe with this Kate Spade Madison Saffiano East West Leather Large Laptop Tote (valued at $400). Designed with sleek sophistication and plenty of space, it’s perfect for work, travel, or everyday elegance. Pair it with a stunning Kendra Scott necklace (valued at $90) to complete your look with just the right touch of sparkle.

Pedal & Party with Blue Shore Pedal Lounge item
Pedal & Party with Blue Shore Pedal Lounge
$60

Enjoy a ride like no other with an unforgettable group experience aboard the Blue Shore Pedal Lounge in downtown Corpus Christi. Pedal, laugh, and explore the city as you cruise along in this eco-friendly, pedal-powered party bike that fits up to 14 (to 16) friends. Bring your favorite drinks, your best playlist, and your party spirit — the electric assist helps when the pedaling slows, so the fun never stops.

Rose Soiree Floral Bar for 10 item
Rose Soiree Floral Bar for 10
$75

Donated by LaToya Rodriguez, a fresh floral bar for 10, with no attendant. Excludes any flower holidays. Valued at $250

Punta Cana- Cap Cana Allure item
Punta Cana- Cap Cana Allure
$2,250

Your Punta Cana experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a stunning studio villa at the four-star, all-inclusive Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana

  • Relax in your elegant studio villa with private balcony or terrace in exclusive Cap Cana
  • Indulge in four-star on-site amenities including resort pools, a fitness center, spa, and daily housekeeping
  • Unwind on powder-white sands with exclusive beach club access and complimentary beach shuttle
  • Savor international flavors with an array of on-site restaurants and bars to choose from
  • Enjoy a range of activities including dance classes, yoga, pickleball, cocktail making, and bingo

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and up to two children under 12 years old. Spa and beauty services, off-site excursions, specialty beverages, and laundry services are not included.
  • A $160 resort fee is included in the price of this experience and payable by the NPO at the time of sale. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out.
  • Limit of one certificate per household. Lead guest must be at least 30 years of age.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold. Upgrades, extensions, and additional guests cannot be accommodated. Group bookings are not
Bobby Pulido Tickets for October 11th item
Bobby Pulido Tickets for October 11th
$20

Bid on this item for your chance to see Tejano Legend and certified Papi Chulo Bobby Pulido at Hilliard Center on October 11th. This item was donated by Yvonne Farrell Account Executive at iHeart Media.

La Lisa Original item
La Lisa Original
$40

If you are a Coastal Bend art lover, you know who La Lisa is. Add to your collection and bid on this one of a kind piece.

Magnolia Mint Photography Outdoor Session item
Magnolia Mint Photography Outdoor Session
$52

Capture your special moments with a 1-hour outdoor photography session from Magnolia Mint Photography. This package includes 10+ professionally edited digital images delivered via a private online link, making it easy to view, download, and share your photos. Perfect for family portraits, couples, seniors, or simply celebrating life’s milestones in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Cozy Basket
$15

This basket has a plush blanket, mug, puzzle, cocoa and $20 dollar Barnes and Noble gift card. Perfect for the holidays or a night in.

Chiang Mail Thailand Experience item
Chiang Mail Thailand Experience
$2,100

Your Chiang Mai experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a sumptuous two-bedroom suites at a five-star luxury resort in northern Thailand.

  • Indulge with access to a shared rooftop pool, fitness center, and award-winning spa
  • Savor culinary excellence with a range of on-site dining venues, and cooking classes and market tours available to add-on
  • Discover the rich history and breathtaking culture of Thailand with Chiang Mai’s old city and night bazaar minutes away
  • Enhance your retreat with an add-on private sunset or sunrise river cruise, excursions, tours, and more
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of December 23rd - January 8th. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, resort dining, add-ons, and some activities are not included, and will incur additional fees.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Cultura Pride
$10

Celebrate the rich Hispanic culture in the Coastal Bend by bidding on this bright and bold woven small bag and Dia de Los Muertos earrings.

Dirty Martini Gift Basket item
Dirty Martini Gift Basket
$80

Elevate your cocktail game with this deluxe Martini Lovers Gift Set valued at $275! This indulgent package includes everything you need for the perfect night in:

  • 1 bottle of Grey Goose Vodka
  • 1 bottle of New Amsterdam Signature Gin
  • 1 jar of gourmet green olives
  • 2 elegant martini glasses
  • Set of 4 “Tini Time” hors d’oeuvre plates
  • 2 “Tini Time” dish towels
  • 1 bag of decadent Italian chocolates
  • 1 playful Dirty Martini bag charm
  • 1 pair of chic olive earrings
  • 1 jar of pimento olive almonds
$220 Gift Certificate for 20 Units of Botox
$66

Refresh your look with a $220 gift certificate good for 20 units of Botox. This treatment is perfect for softening fine lines and wrinkles, giving you a smoother, more youthful appearance. Administered by licensed professionals, Botox is one of the most trusted and effective cosmetic treatments available today.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your look for a special occasion or simply want to feel more confident in your skin, this certificate is your ticket to a rejuvenated you.

Four Tickets to the George W. Bush Presidential Center
$35

Step into history with four admission tickets to the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. Explore the Presidential Library and Museum, where interactive exhibits, artifacts, and multimedia displays bring history to life. From the Oval Office replica to exhibits on key moments of the Bush presidency, this experience offers a fascinating look at American leadership, policy, and legacy.

Perfect for history buffs, students, or families looking for an enriching and educational day trip.

Micha Parsons Signed Football
$255

Value $850

Taylor Swift Signed Guitar
$700

Value $3500

